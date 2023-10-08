Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Play abandoned again on Sunday following further rain
Ryder Cup hero Matt Fitzpatrick's run at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship has been put on hold again after play was abandoned on Sunday due to the heavy rain in Scotland; watch the third and final round on Monday, live on Sky Sports Golf
Last Updated: 08/10/23 11:29am
The continued heavy rain in Scotland has caused further disruption at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship with play abandoned on Sunday.
The third round was originally scheduled to be played on the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Links and Kingsbarns Golf Links on Saturday, but that was washed out and the courses remained waterlogged on Sunday.
As a result, the third and final round will now be played on Monday - weather permitting - with the top 30 teams and ties making the 36-hole cut, while in the individual event all the professionals will play.
The DP World Tour released a statement on social media platform X on Sunday morning which read: "Play has been abandoned for today due to the waterlogged courses.
"The third and final round will be played on Monday October 9.
"In the Individual event, all professionals will play, plus the top 30 pairings and ties following a 36 hole cut in the Team event."
The Met Office had issued an amber weather warning for a large part of central Scotland ahead of the weekend, while a yellow weather warning covered most of the country.
Day two had seen Ryder Cup star Matt Fitzpatrick shoot an eight-under 64 to take a one-stroke lead in the tournament.
Fitzpatrick, who had Friday's low round, is on 13 under par and just ahead of Scotland's Grant Forrest (67) and Spain's Nacho Elvira (66) following a day when strong winds affected the scoring. Forrest and Elvira both played at St Andrews on Friday.
The Englishman is one of three players - along with Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre - in the field who played in last week's Ryder Cup, where the European team beat the USA to regain the trophy.
Fitzpatrick said he wanted a "nice and relaxed" week after his exertions in Italy and he was seen laughing and joking during his round with his mother, who is playing alongside last year's US Open champion in the pro-am team event, in which they are in second place, a shot behind Julien Guerrier and Stephane Connery.
