Shriners Children's Open: Callum Tarren back in contention in Las Vegas after third-round 62

Callum Tarren chips to the green on the seventh hole

Callum Tarren fired a third-round 62 to move within two shots of top spot in a congested leaderboard heading into the final round of the Shriners Children's Open.

The Englishman, who struggled on the greens in the first two rounds in Las Vegas, rectified that as he returned to a claw grip and led the field on the greens in round three.

"Today everything just went in," said the 33-year-old, who made 203 feet of putts in a round which included nine birdies and an eagle - the only blemish coming with a five on the par three 17th after his tee shot rolled off the green into the water.

Tarren played alongside Isaiah Salinda, who carded a 63 as the pair were among those tied for seventh at 13 under.

"We just fed off each other, really," Tarren said. "It was super fun. I said to him on 18, 'this has been a good day for us both' It's just crazy. But the momentum was on our side today, and to produce nine and eight-under is pretty good going."

Tom Kim of South Korea and Adam Hadwin of Canada posted monster rounds to vault into a three-way tie with Lanto Griffin atop the leaderboard.

Kim fired a nine-under-par 62, one better than Hadwin's 63, as both sit at 15 under after 54 holes. Kim jumped 25 spots up the leaderboard on moving day while Hadwin improved 19 spots. Griffin, the co-leader after two rounds, shot 68.

"Tee to green, I was really solid. Gave myself a lot of looks," Kim admitted later on.

"I just felt really comfortable over the ball. That was the biggest thing. I wasn't rushing anything. I wasn't trying to force anything. I was just really calm".