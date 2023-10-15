Angel Yin defeats Lilia Vu to win LPGA tournament in Shanghai for maiden tour title

Angel Yin poses with the Shanghai Champion Trophy

American Solheim Cup player Angel Yin defeated top-ranked Lilia Vu on the first playoff hole to win the LPGA Shanghai tournament on Sunday for her first tour success.

The pair finished on 14-under at the Qizhong Garden Golf Club course, forcing a playoff, but the 25-year-old claimed victory at the opening hole after Vu had narrowly missed her 20-foot birdie putt.

It was Yin's first victory in 159 starts and she shared a warm embrace with compatriot Vu on her breakthrough win.

Yin was tied with Maja Stark for the overnight lead at 12 under and on Sunday shot a 70, with three birdies and a lone bogey on the sixth.

Vu shot a four-under 68, with six birdies and two bogeys, and was the clubhouse leader at 14-under, until Yin birdied the par-five 17th and then made par on the final hole to force a playoff.

Five players finished in a tie for third at 13 under: South Korea's Choi Hye-jin who shot a 64, Thai pair Pavarisa Yoktuan (70) and Ariya Jutanugarn (69), Yu Liu (68) and Esther Henseleit (68).

After a promising start, Maja Stark had a frustrating day as she made an even-par round to finish in a tie for eighth on 12 under.

Meanwhile, two-time defending champion Danielle Kang of the United States shot 71 to finish five strokes back in a tie for 17th at nine under.

The event, the LPGA's first return to China since 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic, is the start of a four-tournament Asia swing, with later stops in South Korea, Malaysia and Japan.