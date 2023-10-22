PGA Tour: Collin Morikawa cruises to impressive six-shot victory at Zozo Championship in Japan

Collin Morikawa eased to the biggest victory in Zozo Championship history

Collin Morikawa ended a two-year winless run by cruising to an impressive sixth PGA Tour title and six-shot victory at the Zozo Championship in Japan.

Morikawa, without a worldwide win since the DP World Tour Championship in November 2021, overturned a two-shot deficit in an impressive display on the final day at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba.

The two-time major champion fired seven birdies in a bogey-free 63 to end the week on 14 under, seeing him pull clear of closest challengers Eric Cole and Beau Hossler.

Morikawa struck his tee shot at the par-three third to inside four feet to set up a his opening birdie of the day, with three more on a four-hole stretch from the sixth seeing him reach the turn three ahead.

The American added to his birdie tally at the 12th and poured in from 15 feet at the 15th, before producing an impressive par-save at the 17th and signing off his victory with a final-hole birdie.

What's next?

