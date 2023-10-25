Justin Rose and Charley Hull to link up at inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in Florida

Justin Rose, who helped Europe win the Ryder Cup, and Solheim Cup star Charley Hull will link up at the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational

Justin Rose and Charley Hull are set to team up for the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in Florida later this year.

Rose helped Europe win the Ryder Cup and Hull was part of the team that retained the Solheim Cup last month and will unite for this event being jointly staged by the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour.

The 43-year-old has only played once since his role in Europe's win in Rome, while Hull recently finished tied-49th in The Ascendant LPGA benefiting Volunteers of America.

Grant Thornton Invitational officials announced on Wednesday the remaining 10 teams set to compete in the three-day event across December 8-10 at Tiburon Golf Club.

Rose's Ryder Cup team-mate Ludvig Åberg is also set to feature alongside Madelene Sagstrom, while American Billy Horschel will partner with Andrea Lee.

Mel Reid of England will also play with Russell Henley and Ireland's Leona Maguire will link up with Lucas Glover for the 16 mixed teams event, which will include scramble, foursomes and a modified four-ball format with $4m (£3.5m) up for grabs for the winners.

Watch the PGA Tour and DP World Tour every week live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.