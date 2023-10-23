PGA Tour players to get more membership opportunities on DP World Tour as part of Strategic Alliance
PGA Tour members are being offered a new DP World Tour category as part of the strategic alliance between the two circuits; Players who finish in positions 126-200 on the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall Points List will be offered full DP World Tour membership from next season
The DP World Tour has introduced two new membership opportunities for PGA Tour players to enable them to play more frequently on the European-based circuit from next season.
Players who finish in positions 126-200 on the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall Points List, which ends with the RSM Classic on November 19, will be offered full membership to the DP World Tour for the 2024 campaign.
Affiliate DP World Tour membership will be available to any PGA Tour member when participating in a Race to Dubai tournament from next season, with affiliate members and non-members now appearing in a new 'Non-member Race to Dubai Points List' when they compete.
These players can potentially qualify for the DP World Tour play-offs in 2024 and the season-ending bonus pool if they play four or more counting tournaments outside the majors, with affiliate members able to earn full ranked membership for the following season with their ranking.
David Howell, chairman of the DP World Tour's tournament committee, said: "When we announced our Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour, one of the prime objectives was to give as many opportunities as possible to members of both Tours.
"This is another perfect example of how this is working."
PGA Tour members taking up full membership will play from a new category on the exemption category list, with only five golfers per tournament allowed to feature from this category, while players need to become members by December 20 to compete in the 2024 campaign.
The latest agreement follows on from the one announced last year that will see the leading 10 players on the 2023 Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt) earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, with these cards being ranked after the top 125 finishers on the 2022-2023 FedExCup Fall Points List.
Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, said: "Our 10 cards initiative will give the opportunity for DP World Tour members to excel on the PGA Tour next season.
"This new membership opportunity announced today will give PGA Tour members the chance to do exactly the same on our Tour. I am excited at the possibilities."
