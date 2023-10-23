PGA Tour players to get more membership opportunities on DP World Tour as part of Strategic Alliance

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan with DP World Tour chief executive Keith Pelley

The DP World Tour has introduced two new membership opportunities for PGA Tour players to enable them to play more frequently on the European-based circuit from next season.

Players who finish in positions 126-200 on the PGA Tour's FedExCup Fall Points List, which ends with the RSM Classic on November 19, will be offered full membership to the DP World Tour for the 2024 campaign.

Affiliate DP World Tour membership will be available to any PGA Tour member when participating in a Race to Dubai tournament from next season, with affiliate members and non-members now appearing in a new 'Non-member Race to Dubai Points List' when they compete.

These players can potentially qualify for the DP World Tour play-offs in 2024 and the season-ending bonus pool if they play four or more counting tournaments outside the majors, with affiliate members able to earn full ranked membership for the following season with their ranking.

Twitter Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this Privacy Options

David Howell, chairman of the DP World Tour's tournament committee, said: "When we announced our Strategic Alliance with the PGA Tour, one of the prime objectives was to give as many opportunities as possible to members of both Tours.

"This is another perfect example of how this is working."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Weir explains why the Official World Golf Ranking board have come to the conclusion that LIV Golf players will not be able to earn world ranking points Jamie Weir explains why the Official World Golf Ranking board have come to the conclusion that LIV Golf players will not be able to earn world ranking points

PGA Tour members taking up full membership will play from a new category on the exemption category list, with only five golfers per tournament allowed to feature from this category, while players need to become members by December 20 to compete in the 2024 campaign.

The latest agreement follows on from the one announced last year that will see the leading 10 players on the 2023 Race to Dubai (not otherwise exempt) earn PGA Tour cards for the 2024 season, with these cards being ranked after the top 125 finishers on the 2022-2023 FedExCup Fall Points List.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund earlier this year dominated the news agenda ahead of June's US Open The deal between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund earlier this year dominated the news agenda ahead of June's US Open

Keith Pelley, Chief Executive of the DP World Tour, said: "Our 10 cards initiative will give the opportunity for DP World Tour members to excel on the PGA Tour next season.

"This new membership opportunity announced today will give PGA Tour members the chance to do exactly the same on our Tour. I am excited at the possibilities."

Watch the PGA Tour and DP World Tour every week live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.