Ladies European Tour: Alison Lee sets 36-hole scoring record to extend Aramco Team Series lead

Alison Lee takes a six-shot lead into the final round in Saudi Arabia

American Alison Lee smashed the 36-hole scoring record on the Ladies European Tour after another stunning round in the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia.

Lee carded a second-successive 61 at Riyadh Golf Club to reach 22 under par, beating the previous lowest total - shared by four players - by six shots.

"If you told me at the beginning of the week I was going to shoot 22 under after two days, I wouldn't have believed you, so I'm really happy with where I am right now," Lee said.

The 28-year-old, who also equalled an LET record with eight consecutive birdies in round one, will take a six-shot lead over Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda into Sunday's final round.

Ciganda added a 63 to her opening 65 to move into outright second on 16 under, with Sweden's Pernilla Lundberg two strokes further back. Lilia Vu and England's Charley Hull, the top two at the AIG Women's Open earlier this season, round off the top five but are 10 shots behind.

Zhang one ahead on LPGA Tour

Rose Zhang will hold the second overnight lead of her LPGA Tour career after a well-fought battle for the top spot on Saturday at the Maybank Championship.

Zhang birdied her final hole at Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club to close a seven-under 65, matching the career-low round she set earlier in the week and seeing her move to 18 under - the lowest 54-hole total she has ever recorded.

Rose Zhang is one clear going into the final round of the Maybank Championship on the LPGA Tour

The 20-year-old made three consecutive birdies from the second and added three more in a four-hole stretch from the seventh, with Zhang cancelling out a bogey at the par-four 14th by picking up a shot at the par-three next before closing with a birdie.

"I just feel like being able to have this opportunity to come into the final round with a little bit of a lead is really great," Zhang said. "I think that going forward it's just making sure I'm having fun, having that game plan."

Atthaya Thitikul was tied for second place after a 62 with fellow Thai player Jasmine Suwannapura (67), who led after the first two rounds. South Korea's Sei Young Kim was in fourth place after a 65, three strokes behind Zhang.

Zheng four clear at Asia-Pacific Championship

Sampson Zheng shot a six-under 65 at Royal Melbourne on Saturday despite gusting winds to take a four-stroke lead into the final round of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship.

Zheng is the only score under par in the tournament which awards the winner an invitation to the 2024 Masters and a spot in The Open next July at Royal Troon, plus an exemption for the Amateur Championship.

The Chinese player, who started the day six strokes behind and tied for 13th, mixed an eagle and six birdies with two bogeys to set an amateur Composite Course record previously held for 55 years.

"I just kept myself really patient," Zheng said. "I used the contours of the greens well. It felt like I was on a different golf course today. One of those days."

Australian Billy Dowling posted a two-over 73 and sits in second on one over, while second-round co-leader Ding Wenyi and first-round leader Kazuma Kobori share third a further stroke back.

What's next?

