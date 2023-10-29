Alison Lee: American secures commanding victory in the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia

American Alison Lee rounded off her record-breaking week in style with a commanding victory in the Aramco Team Series in Saudi Arabia.

Lee carded a final round of 65 at Riyadh Golf Club to finish 29 under par and eight shots clear of Spain's Solheim Cup star Carlota Ciganda, with England's Charley Hull another three strokes back in third.

Lee's winning total set a new 54-hole scoring record on the Ladies European Tour and also equalled the best achieved over 72 holes.

"I've played some really good golf this week and putted even better," the 28-year-old said.

"I hit almost every green, gave myself plenty of birdie opportunities, and made a lot of them count with aggressive, confident play. I had a lot of fun out there and I'm delighted with the win because any tournament is difficult to win."

With a winning score of 29-under par, Lee crushes the previous record set by Scotland's Kylie Henry (-24, 2014 Ladies German Open) and equals the best overall tally set by France's Gwladys Nocera - a 72-hole score from the 2008 Goteborg Masters.

On top of that, Lee becomes the second player in history to win an LET tournament without dropping a single shot - Italy's Diana Luna recorded the other at the 2011 Ladies German Open.

England's Bronte Law ended the week one shot back after a wonderful 65 (-7). The two-time LET winner shares fourth place with Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab who jumps to third in the Race to Costa del Sol.

Major winners Minjee Lee from Australia and Pernilla Lindberg from Sweden shared sixth on 16-under par - the latter recording her 26th top-10 finish on the LET and first since 2021.

Alison's first professional victory came at the 2021 Aramco event at Sotogrande.

A former No 1 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, the 28-year-old former UCLA student turned professional in 2014 after winning the final stage of LPGA Q-School.