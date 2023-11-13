Sky Sports Golf podcast: Ryder Cup comments, TGL, emotional wins and DP World Tour predictions

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the final round from the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa Highlights of the final round from the Nedbank Golf Challenge in Sun City, South Africa

Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry’s Ryder Cup comments, an emotional victory for Camilo Villegas and a closer look at the DP World Tour Championship all feature in a bumper Sky Sports Golf podcast.

Jamie Spence and Bunkered journalist Alex Perry join regular host Josh Antmann to look back at an eventful week in the sport, where Max Homa impressed on the DP World Tour at the Nedbank Golf Challenge and Villegas ended a nine-year winless run with victory at the Bermuda Championship.

The panel reflect on Homa's success in South Africa and a strong performance for his compatriot Justin Thomas, plus give their verdict on Villegas win after he guaranteed his PGA Tour future with a first victory since losing his daughter to cancer in 2020.

They discuss Villegas describing how he has adjusted to dealing with fear and the pressure of winning, with the guests explaining how impressed they were with how the Colombian handled his post-round interview on Sunday.

The trio take a closer look at comments made by McIlroy and Lowry in an interview with the Irish Independent about Saturday at the Ryder Cup, including the controversy with Patrick Cantlay and the following dispute in the car park.

There's some debate about whether they would rather want McIlroy or Lowry on their side in a scuffle, as well as on the line-up in the new TGL competition and whether the new Monday-night competition will be a success.

All three offer their predictions for the DP World Tour's season-finale in Dubai, where only the top 50 available players will compete, along with the golfers they expect to take the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer this week.

All three offer their predictions for the DP World Tour's season-finale in Dubai, where only the top 50 available players will compete, along with the golfers they expect to take the 10 PGA Tour cards on offer this week.