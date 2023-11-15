DP World Tour Qualifying School - Final Stage: Who secured their cards for 2024 and who missed out?

Freddy Schott had finished 144th in the season-long Race to Dubai

Freddy Schott eagled the final hole to secure a two-stroke victory at the Final Stage of DP World Tour Qualifying School to become one of 33 players to earn their DP World Tour cards.

Only the top 25 and ties at the end of the six-round event at Infinitum Golf in Tarronga secured their playing privileges for the 2024 season, with Schott carding a final-round 65 to end the week on 27 under and claim top spot ahead of Filippo Celli.

"I'm unbelievably happy," Schott said. "I knew it was going to come down to the final few holes. I had a chip-in on 14, made a good birdie on 16 and then the eagle putt dropping on 18 just made it a really good week. I wasn't really thinking about winning it but then after three or four days, I thought I might as well go for it and so I did.

"I couldn't have imagined that after last year I wouldn't be back on the DP World Tour. I've made some great friendships there this year and it's just amazing to play on the DP World Tour. That was my only goal this week."

Belgian Matthis Besard fired a closing six-under 65 to finish in tied-third alongside overnight leader Sebastian Friedrichsen and Dutchman Darius van Driel, while two-time DP World Tour winner Tom Lewis completed a remarkable recovery to earn his card.

Lewis charged back into contention with a 10-under 61 and added rounds of 67 and 65 over the final two days to claim sixth spot, with former British Masters champion Renato Paratore also among the contingent to ensure a return to the top tier.

"I've had some up and down moments in my career, and hopefully this can start a new path for me and I can keep building from here," Lewis said. "I've been in these positions before and got excited and took my foot off the pedal. Hopefully I can learn from that and keep moving forward and take the opportunities when I get them."

There were storylines aplenty on the final day in Spain as New Zealand's Sam Jones, Belgian Besard, English amateur Joshua Berry, Danish duo Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen and Søren Broholt Lind, England's Joe Dean and American James Nicholas each completed all three stages of Qualifying School to earn their DP World Tour cards.

Five-time DP World Tour winner Darren Fichardt secured his return to the DP World Tour, as did four-time DP World Tour winner Kiradech Aphibarnrat after a final-round 64, while Englishman Garrick Porteous eagled the last to secure his card in dramatic fashion.

Final stage qualifiers (in position order):

Freddy Schott, Filippo Celli, Sebastian Friedrichsen, Darius van Driel, Matthis Besard, Sam Jones, Tom Lewis, Sebastian Garcia, Haydn Barron, Kristian Krogh Johannessen, Jack Davidson, Jacques Kruyswijk, Renato Paratore, Andrew Wilson, Kiradech Aphibarnrat, David Ravetto, Pieter Moolman, Garrick Porteous, Nicolo Galletti, Joshua Berry, Benjamin Rusch, Jonathan Gøth-Rasmussen, Kristoffer Broberg, Rhys Enoch, Darren Fichardt, Jannik de Bruyn, Pedro Figueiredo, Søren Broholt Lind, Nicolai von Dellingshausen, Lauri Ruuska, Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Joe Dean, James Nicholas.

When does the 2024 season start?

There's a double-header to start the new Race to Dubai campaign on Thursday November 23, with live coverage of the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship beginning at 1.30am on Sky Sports Golf and Sky Sports Main Event.

The Joburg Open is then live from 10am later that day, with all four rounds live from both events.