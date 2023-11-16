DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy four back as Nicolai Hojgaard shares lead in Dubai

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rory McIlroy’s tee shot on the 13th hole at the DP World Tour Championship landed on a lady’s lap in the crowd before he jokingly went to play the shot! Rory McIlroy’s tee shot on the 13th hole at the DP World Tour Championship landed on a lady’s lap in the crowd before he jokingly went to play the shot!

Nicolai Hojgaard produced a sensational birdie run to grab a share of the early lead at the DP World Tour Championship, as Rory McIlroy failed to build on a strong start in Dubai.

Hojgaard made five birdies in a six-hole stretch during an opening-round 67 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, seeing the Ryder Cup rookie sit top of the leaderboard alongside French duo Julien Guerrier and Matthieu Pavon.

Adrian Meronk - who missed out to Hojgaard for a Ryder Cup captain's pick in September - is a shot back in tied-fourth with Antoine Rozner and Jens Dantorp, while Team Europe trio Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre are all within two of the lead after strong starts.

Adrian Meronk produced a stunning hole-out eagle at the par-four fifth during the opening round of the DP World Tour Championship

Race to Dubai champion McIlroy birdied three of his opening seven holes in his first start since Europe's Ryder Cup success before eventually signing for a one-under 71, with Rahm a further stroke back as he chases a record fourth victory at the event…

