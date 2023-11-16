DP World Tour Championship: Rory McIlroy four back as Nicolai Hojgaard shares lead in Dubai
Julien Guerrier, Matthieu Pavon and Nicolai Hojgaard lead after opening-round 67s in Dubai; Viktor Hovland is two back, Race to Dubai champion Rory McIlroy is four behind and three-time winner Jon Rahm is five back; Watch live on Friday from 7am on Sky Sports Golf
Nicolai Hojgaard produced a sensational birdie run to grab a share of the early lead at the DP World Tour Championship, as Rory McIlroy failed to build on a strong start in Dubai.
Hojgaard made five birdies in a six-hole stretch during an opening-round 67 at Jumeirah Golf Estates, seeing the Ryder Cup rookie sit top of the leaderboard alongside French duo Julien Guerrier and Matthieu Pavon.
Adrian Meronk - who missed out to Hojgaard for a Ryder Cup captain's pick in September - is a shot back in tied-fourth with Antoine Rozner and Jens Dantorp, while Team Europe trio Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Robert MacIntyre are all within two of the lead after strong starts.
Race to Dubai champion McIlroy birdied three of his opening seven holes in his first start since Europe's Ryder Cup success before eventually signing for a one-under 71, with Rahm a further stroke back as he chases a record fourth victory at the event…
More to follow…
