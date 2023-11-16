Rory McIlroy on why he resigned from the PGA Tour's policy board: 'Something had to give'

Rory McIlroy felt like "something had to give" as he explained his surprise decision to resign from the PGA Tour's policy board.

McIlroy cited professional and personal commitments for standing down as a player-director in a letter sent to PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan.

The world No 2 has been LIV Golf's most vocal critic and admitted he felt like a "sacrificial lamb" when a shock deal between LIV's Saudi backers and the PGA Tour and DP World Tour was announced in June.

Speaking after an eventful opening 71 in the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai, McIlroy told Sky Sports: "I just think I've got a lot going on in my life between my golf game, my family and my growing investment portfolio, my involvement in TGL [an indoor golf league], and I just felt like something had to give.

"I just didn't feel like I could commit the time and the energy into doing that. I don't mind being busy, but I just like being busy doing my own stuff.

"Something had to give and there's guys that are on that board that are spending a lot more time and a lot more energy on it than I am. It's in good hands and I felt like it was the right time to step off."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a memo sent to players on Tuesday evening: "During his tenure, Rory's insight has been instrumental in helping shape the success of the Tour and his willingness to thoughtfully voice his opinion has been especially impactful.

"Given the extraordinary time and effort that Rory - and all of his fellow player directors - have invested in the Tour during this unprecedented, transformational period in our history, we certainly understand and respect his decision to step down in order to focus on his game and his family."

McGinley: "No win" for McIlroy staying on the board

The Framework Agreement between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) was due to be finalised by the end of the year, although that appears increasingly unlikely.

"As much as there has been turmoil and conjecture in the game, over the last 18 months or so, it's really coming down to a pointy head now in the next two or three months," former Ryder Cup captain Paul McGinley explained to Sky Sports.

"Whatever path golf may go down and the PGA Tour goes down, as a member of their main board, it was going to bring a lot with it in terms of interview, meetings, decisions and huge stuff that's going to land on his plate.

"Removing himself so he can let other people make those decisions has got to help him, because there is no win here. There's got to be criticism one way or the other, no matter what line it goes down, so it's going to be difficult to please everybody.

"I think the idea to is to focus more on his golf, but I also counteract that by saying the last 18 months I think he's been really energised around the narrative around golf and all the conjecture around it. I think it has really driven him to some really good performances in the last 18 months and in my opinion, he's playing best golf in his career."

