Andalucia Costa del Sol Open de Espana: Aditi Ashok wins in Spain as Trichat Cheenglab claims Race to Costa del Sol title

Aditi Ashok claimed her second victory of the season in the Open de Espana as Thailand's Trichat Cheenglab won the Race to Costa del Sol title.

Ashok carded a closing 66 at Real Club de Golf Las Brisas to finish 17 under par, two shots clear of Holland's Anne van Dam.

"It started out slow, I was missing a lot of birdies for the first six to eight holes," said India's Ashok.

Aditi Ashok secured the trophy in Andalucia (Photo: Tristan Jones/LET)

"I hit it close on seven, after that I felt like I still had a chance. Initially, it felt like I was two shots away the whole time. I'm glad it picked up on the back nine.

"It was a great battle," she continued. "Anne, when she's playing good, she can blow the field away and win by five to 10 shots.

Anne van Dam finished in second place

"I knew I had to not stop making birdies and to keep trying. Her par when she hit the trees on 15 and my long putt, that switched the momentum a little bit. She is a great player and kept me honest out there."

Cheenglab could only finish in a tie for 55th after a closing 74, but that proved enough to finish top of the money list by less than 100 points ahead of Evian Championship winner Celine Boutier.

The 28-year-old is the sixth player to win both the Race to Costa del Sol and Rookie of the Year titles in the same season on the Ladies European Tour.

