Golf Leaderboards: PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour, LET, LIV Series and more latest scores

Ludvig Aberg is in action at the RSM Classic

Stay up to date with all the latest scores and tee times from around the world of golf with our leaderboards below.

The DP World Tour season reaches its climax this week at the DP World Tour Championship, where Jon Rahm returns as defending champion and Rory McIlroy features for the first time since starring in Europe's Ryder Cup victory over Team USA last month.

Only the top 50 in the season-long standings are eligible to feature at Jumeirah Golf Estates, with FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland joined by Tyrrell Hatton, Tommy Fleetwood and two-time DP World Tour Championship winner Matt Fitzpatrick.

Jon Rahm is defending champion in Dubai, while Rory McIlroy arrives with the Race to Dubai title already wrapped up

It's also the final week of the season on the LPGA Tour, with the top 60 in the standings - including all this year's major winners - teeing it up at the CME Group Tour Championship in Florida.

Two-time major champion Lilia Vu heads in as world No 1 after last week's win on the LPGA Tour, while Celine Boutier, Charley Hull and Leona Maguire among the European Solheim Cup stars involved.

The FedExCup Fall concludes this week at the RSM Classic, where players are looking to secure their PGA Tour status for next season and Ludvig Åberg is the pre-tournament favourite as he looks to break into the world's 50 for the first time.

It's a quartet of live golf on Sky Sports this week, with the Ladies European Tour returning for the Mallorca Ladies Open and the penultimate event of the 2023 Race to Costa Del Sol campaign.

Former Ryder Cup players Thomas Pieters and Graeme McDowell are both in Asian Tour action at the Indonesian Masters, while Hideki Matsuyama, Wyndham Clark and five-time major champion Brooks Koepka all feature on the Japan Golf Tour on the Dunlop Phoenix Tournament.

Last week's leaderboards

What happened in the majors this year?

Brian Harman claimed victory at The Open, following on from Jon Rahm's success at The Masters, Brooks Koepka adding to his PGA Championship tally and Wyndham Clark claiming a maiden major win at the US Open.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the final round of the 151st The Open championship from the Royal Liverpool Golf Club Highlights from the final round of the 151st The Open championship from the Royal Liverpool Golf Club

Four of the five women's majors produced maiden major champions, with Lilia Vu coming out on top at the Chevron Championship, Ruoning Yin securing the KPMG Women's PGA Championship and Allisen Corpuz winning the US Women's Open.

Celine Boutier stormed to an impressive breakthrough success at the Evian Championship, before Vu registered a second major title after beating Englishwoman Hull to AIG Women's Open glory at Walton Heath.