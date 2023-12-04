Jon Rahm: Sky Sports Golf podcast discusses Masters champion's potential switch to LIV Golf

Jon Rahm has been linked with a big-money move to LIV Golf

Jon Rahm's potential switch to LIV Golf would be extremely damaging, says Simon Holmes, as it would further deprive fans from seeing the best players compete against each other.

Masters champion Rahm has yet to comment on reports linking him with a £475m ($600m) move to the Saudi-backed league.

Holmes joined Zane Scotland and host Josh Antmann on the Sky Sports Golf podcast and spoke about the first interaction with the Saudis, where they wanted to host three events to promote their tourism and become part of the fabric of the sport rather than separate from it.

"LIV's arrival with the new league, the pricing for the new talent is crazy," said Holmes. "What I worry about is will it destroy the fabric of the game?

"I'd be so upset if Jon Rahm goes. Even more upset if the division between one league and the other continues, and as a golf fan I hardly ever get to see the best players compete against each other. That is really going to damage the game more than anything else."

Scotland questioned whether Rahm has become disillusioned by what went on behind closed doors between the tours.

"Is this a point where he has had enough and says, 'you're all looking after yourselves, so I'm going to look after myself'?

"I'm guessing but it I think there's an element of Rahm being sick and tired of being used like a puppet.

"He has been quite open that he doesn't feel heard. He doesn't like that Rory maybe gets a bit more attention than he does. There's that part to it. He seems like he has had enough."

