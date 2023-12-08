Grant Thornton Invitational: Charley Hull and Justin Rose two behind leaders Nelly Korda and Tony Finau

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from the opening day of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. Highlights from the opening day of the Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida.

English pair Charley Hull and Justin Rose are two shots off the lead after the first day of the inaugural Grant Thornton Invitational in Naples, Florida on Friday.

American duo Nelly Korda and Tony Finau have the lead, birdieing the 18th hole to finish off a combined 16-under for their opening round.

They lead by one shot over two teams: Lucas Glover and Ireland's Leona Maguire, and Denny McCarthy and Megan Khang, who carded 15-under 57s at Tiburon Golf Club.

Live PGA Tour Golf Live on

The tournament features 16 mixed teams with one male and one female player. The teams played a scramble format Friday. Saturday's action will be foursomes (alternate shot) and Sunday will be a modified four-ball, where both team-mates tee off, then switch balls for their second shots and play that ball until holed.

After Korda and Finau were 13 under par through 16 holes, Finau sank a short eagle putt at the par-five 17th to move into a tie for the lead before they added one final birdie at the last to edge out in front.

Rising LPGA star Rose Zhang has teamed up with Sahith Theegala, and they birdied all but four of their holes for a 14-under 58.

England's Charley Hull and Justin Rose are two shots off the lead after the first round of the Grant Thornton Invitational

They are tied with English pair Hull and Rose, as well as Nick Taylor of Canada and Ruoning Yin of Chin, and Jason Day of Australia and Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

The Canadian duo of Corey Conners and Brooke Henderson posted a 13-under 59, tied for eighth with Cameron Champ and US Women's Open winner Allisen Corpuz.

The pairing of Rickie Fowler and Lexi Thompson are at 12 under, along with Swedes Ludvig Aberg and Madelene Sagstrom.

Women's world number one Lilia Vu, winner of two major championships this year, is partnered with Joel Dahmen, the pair one further back on 11 under.

Watch the Grant Thornton Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Saturday from 7pm on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more with NOW.