PGA Tour and LPGA Tour join forces for mixed-team competition

Nelly Korda has backed a new mixed-team competition that will be co-sanctioned by the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour

The PGA Tour and LPGA have announced a new mixed-team event which will feature 16 players from each tour competing for a $4m prize fund.

The Grant Thornton Invitational will take place from December 8-10 at Tiburon Golf Club and the Ritz-Carlton Naples in Florida.

It will be the first time the tours have held an annual mixed-team competition since 1999, when John Daly and Dame Laura Davies won the final edition of the JCPenney Classic.

LPGA commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said: "We could not be more excited to add the Grant Thornton Invitational to our 2023 schedule.

"By joining forces with the PGA Tour to host a mixed event where the top male and female golfers in the world compete alongside each other, we're going to deliver a memorable and entertaining experience for all golf fans, showcasing our players' incredible skills in a new context to a new audience.

"This is an important step forward for golf, women's golf and the LPGA."

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said: "As we look to capitalise on the growing interest in the game of golf, the addition of a mixed event to the calendar has been a priority, and we greatly appreciate title sponsor Grant Thornton for their support in delivering an event that will make our sport more appealing and welcoming to all.

"We look forward to partnering with the LPGA Tour as we deliver first-class entertainment and competition to our fans and the residents of Southwest Florida, who have embraced the PGA Tour for the past 22 years."

The event has been met with excitement from players too, with both Tony Finau and Nelly Korda heralding what an "incredible" event it could be for "inspiring the next generation".

"PGA Tour athletes playing alongside the best athletes from the LPGA Tour is going to be incredible for our fans," said Finau.

"They've been wanting something like this for a long time. Our fans deserve it, and seeing Grant Thornton stepping up to help the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour put together this tournament, I think is very special."

"The Grant Thornton Invitational really is about being inclusive and showing people that golf can be accessible for everyone, no matter what way you play," said Korda.

"This is going to be the perfect opportunity for me to do something important in helping to grow the game and inspire the next generation."