Tiger Woods under scrutiny after handing Justin Thomas tampon at Genesis Invitational

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After their drive on the ninth hole, Tiger Woods' shot landed further than opponent Justin Thomas', with Woods then handing Thomas a tampon as they walked down the fairway. After their drive on the ninth hole, Tiger Woods' shot landed further than opponent Justin Thomas', with Woods then handing Thomas a tampon as they walked down the fairway.

Tiger Woods is under scrutiny for handing Justin Thomas a tampon after outdriving him during the opening round of the Genesis Invitational on Thursday.

Woods was grouped with Thomas and Rory McIlroy at Riviera Country Club as the 15-time major champion returned to competitive golf for the first time in seven months, having last played at July's Open Championship at St Andrews.

The 47-year-old was able to outdrive both of his younger opponents on occasions at the Los Angeles course, and on the ninth hole, Woods hit it further than Thomas and then handed him a tampon as the pair walked towards their second shots.

Thomas, the world No 7, took the tampon before quickly dropping it on the floor, after which the pair could be seen laughing and embracing.

Neither Woods or Thomas were asked about the incident in their post-round interviews.

The American duo and four-time major winner McIlroy will play together again on Friday, as they attempt to make the cut and advance to the weekend at the PGA Tour event.

Woods shot 69 to finish the first round two-under, five shots back from leaders Keith Mitchell and Max Homa.

What has the reaction been?

Dr Ann Olivarius, a lawyer specialising in equality and anti-discrimination litigation, tweeted: "See, it's funny because feminine hygiene products are INHERENTLY emasculating, so when a man makes another man touch a tampon, he's saying "I am a bigger and better man than you, because, GROSS, I made you touch a wrapped Tampax!"

Julie DiCaro, a lawyer and author, tweeted: "Ugh. All the guys think this is hilarious, but the joke is denigrating women. So played out and stupid."

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac, tweeted: "I need a LIV vs PGA tour Ryder Cup type event just so Tiger can give Phil a tampon after out driving him."

Anna Caplice, Ireland rugby player, tweeted: "If the world generally respected women I would be able to see the funny side of this. But it doesn't. So I don't."

What is Woods' relationship with Thomas?

Woods, 47, and Thomas, 29, have developed a close friendship over the years and live near each other in Florida.

The pair have played together many times, with their bond best displayed at the PNC Championship, where Woods and his 14-year-old son Charlie have been paired with Thomas and his dad.

Describing their relationship, Woods said: "We have become so close that I think Charlie's like Justin's little brother he never had and Justin has become the little brother I never had. We are extremely close with the family and we do a lot of things together, and to be able to have that experience tomorrow again."

When Woods was recovering from his 2021 car crash that left him with serious injuries, Thomas was visibly emotional when asked about his friend. He said: "I'm sick to my stomach. It hurts to see one of my closest friends get in an accident, and man, I just hope he's all right. I just worry for his kids. I'm sure they're struggling."