Ryder Cup and Solheim Cup glory celebrated in 'Europe! Europe!', a new documentary on Sky Sports

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports Golf presents 'Europe! Europe!', a new documentary celebrating Europe retaining the Solheim Cup and regaining the Ryder Cup in a memorable 2023 Sky Sports Golf presents 'Europe! Europe!', a new documentary celebrating Europe retaining the Solheim Cup and regaining the Ryder Cup in a memorable 2023

Relive the best of Europe's Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup success in a special new documentary, 'Europe! Europe!', this month on Sky Sports Golf.

The new programme reflects on a thrilling fortnight on the continent back in September, where Europe retained the Ryder Cup and regained the Solheim Cup in two memorable performances.

Home favourite Carlota Ciganda played a starring role as Europe claimed a thrilling 14-14 draw with the United States at the Solheim Cup in Spain, the first in the biennial contest's history.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain The best of the action from day three of the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain

Trailing 4-0 after the opening foursomes, Suzann Pettersen's side rallied magnificently at Finca Cortesin and it fittingly fell to Spanish star Ciganda to ensure the trophy would remain in Europe with her fourth win from four matches.

Europe are now unbeaten in the last three editions of the biennial contest and will look to retain the trophy again when Pettersen does battle with Stacy Lewis again next September in Virginia.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Carlota Ciganda says it was an amazing experience to retain the Solheim Cup in Spain and her magical shot on 16 was for Suzann Pettersen Carlota Ciganda says it was an amazing experience to retain the Solheim Cup in Spain and her magical shot on 16 was for Suzann Pettersen

A week later, Team Europe avenged a humiliating 19-9 Ryder Cup defeat from two years earlier with an impressive 16.5-11.5 victory over Zach Johnson's side in Rome.

Captained superbly by Luke Donald, who had inherited the role when Henrik Stenson was sacked for joining LIV Golf, the home side made the ideal start with an unprecedented 4-0 whitewash in the opening foursomes and never loosened their grip.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The best of the action from day three of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy The best of the action from day three of the Ryder Cup at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Italy

Rory McIlroy top-scored with four points from five matches, with Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland living up to their star billing with big contributions, as Europe claimed a seventh consecutive home Ryder Cup victory.

The new documentary is full of exclusive interviews from both winning captains and key members of their teams, plus reflects on some of the key storylines, shots and controversies from two of the biggest events in the golfing calendar.

Europe! Europe! Live on

The new documentary launches at 8pm on Sky Sports Golf Thursday December 21, with the show repeated at 7.30pm a day later and various points over the festive period.

You will be able to watch it at 5pm on Christmas Day, 9pm on Boxing Day and 5.30pm on December 28, with 'Europe! Europe!' also available to download via Sky Sports On Demand.

"Europe! Europe!" is a new documentary out this December on Sky Sports Golf and repeated throughout the festive period, looking back at Europe's dramatic Solheim Cup defence and impressive Ryder Cup victory. Stream golf and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for six months.