Tiger Woods and son Charlie seven shots off lead at PNC Championship

Tiger Woods is competing with his 14-year-old son, Charlie, and his 16-year-old daughter Sam on the bag as caddie for the first time - the only thing missing was enough birdies.

The 15-time major winner and his 14-year-old son combined for an eight-under-par 64 in the scramble format as Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron made an eagle and 13 birdies in their 57.

"It couldn't have been any more special for us," Woods said after the first of two rounds in which they beat the worst of the rain and fell behind 10 other teams.

Matt Kuchar and his son Cameron led the way, building a three-shot lead over the teams of Bernhard Langer, Vijay Singh, David Duval and Retief Goosen.

Woods and his son were at eight under, leaning on Charlie's booming drives even while having to move back a set of tees, with Woods delivering most of the approach shots and neither converting enough birdie chances.

"I drove the ball really good today," Charlie said. "Didn't miss a fairway and still managed to shoot eight under. We just suck at putting."

That caused Woods to close his eyes and grin. "That sums it up right there," he said.

On his daughter joining him on course for the first time, Woods said, "Sam was fantastic.

"This is the first time she's ever done this, so it couldn't have been any more special for all of us.

"For me to have both my kids inside the ropes like this and participating and playing and being part of the game of golf like this, it couldn't have been more special for me.

"I know that we do this a lot at home, needle each other and have a great time.

"But it was more special to do it in a tournament like this."

So much attention is on their similarities in their swings and other mannerism, but the needle and the trash talking is not to be overlooked.

Charlie Woods piped a drive on the fifth hole and waved it goodbye, as Justin Thomas could only watch and smile.

The 14-year-old also hit a big drive on the 11th, some 65 yards short of the green, hit wedge to a few feet and turned and shrugged.

The PNC Championship is restricted to 20 teams of major champions from any tour, or The Players Championship winners, and a family member.

Kuchar, a Players Championship winner, has played with both his sons. Carson is leaning more toward tennis while Cameron is all about golf.

Woods hopes to play once per month in 2024 following his recovery from ankle surgery

"It's been a fun deal and his progression has just kind of been everywhere," Kuchar said.

"You watch the whole game get better, whether it's off the tee, he has an advantage with length and irons are great.

Woods is playing for only the second time since having ankle fusion surgery in April, and he's sticking to his goal of trying to play once a month in 2024.

The Woods will be paired with Steve Stricker and his daughter, Izzi, for Sunday's final round in Orlando, live on Sky Sports Golf.

