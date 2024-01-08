The Sentry: Chris Kirk holds off Sahith Theegala, Jordan Spieth to win PGA Tour season opener

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player J.T Poston had a huge slice of bad luck as his shot for eagle bounced and spun out of the ninth hole during his final round at The Sentry, leaving everyone bemused! J.T Poston had a huge slice of bad luck as his shot for eagle bounced and spun out of the ninth hole during his final round at The Sentry, leaving everyone bemused!

Chris Kirk held off a congested leaderboard to begin his PGA Tour season with a victory after an impressive one-shot win at The Sentry in Hawaii.

Kirk took a one-shot lead into the final day at the Plantation Course in Kapalua, where calm conditions resulted in the field delivering the lowest scoring average (66.67) since PGA Tour records began.

The American fired five birdies in a seven-hole stretch on the front nine before picking up further shots at the 11th and 15th, before a sensational birdie at the par-four 17th helped him on his way to a sixth PGA Tour title.

Chris Kirk was congratulated after his final round by Xander Schauffele (right), who ended the week in tied-tenth

Kirk fired his approach to around two feet and made the putt to move to 29 under, with a par at the last enough to close an eight-under 65 and hold off closest challenger Sahith Theegala.

"It [winning] is so unreal," Kirk said. "It's just so unexpected. I had a really great off-season and I got a lot of good work done and felt good about the year, but you never really expect to go shoot 29-under. Yeah, it's unbelievable."

Record scoring day in Hawaii

Theegala had charged into contention on the final day after following four birdies in his first five holes with four more in a row from the 13th, briefly putting him one ahead with Kirk still having four holes to play.

Kirk had failed to take advantage of the driveable par-four 14th and was unable to convert a 12-foot eagle try at the par-five next, tapping in for birdie to move to 28 under, while Theegala set the clubhouse target on the same total after missing a 10-foot birdie chance on the par-five last.

Former Masters champion Jordan Spieth - a winner in Kapalua in 2016 - had also temporarily moved tied for the lead during the final day when he followed five consecutive birdies around the turn by producing back-to-back gains from the 14th.

Spieth's tee shot at the 16th finished plugged in a bunker and led to a costly bogey, with a two-putt birdie at the par-five last seeing him post an eight-under 65 and end the week in third spot on 27 under ahead of Byeong Hun An.

Kirk had squandered a birdie chance on the 16th to regain the lead but made amends on the par-four next, switching from a seven to a five-iron to fire a sensation shot to within tap-in range, with that birdie helping him secure a second PGA Tour victory in as many seasons.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player After a poor drive on the 14th hole, Brendon Todd threw his club into the ground and snapped it during the final round of The Sentry. After a poor drive on the 14th hole, Brendon Todd threw his club into the ground and snapped it during the final round of The Sentry.

The American previously won the Honda Classic last February to end an eight-year drought between PGA Tour victories, his first since taking a leaving of absence from the PGA Tour in 2019 to address alcoholism and mental health issues.

"Definitely the best thing that I've ever done in my life is to get sober," Kirk added. "It's a hundred percent the reason why I'm able to do what I do. I've said that a lot, but my PGA Tour career would have been over a while ago had I not gotten sober."

Sungjae Im's 34 birdies during the week set a PGA Tour record for the most in a 72-hole tournament, breaking the total set by Jon Rahm the previous year, with the Korean sharing fifth spot with Collin Morikawa, J.T Poston, Brian Harman and world No 1 Scottie Scheffler.

Jason Day and Xander Schauffele shared tenth place, while England's Justin Rose equalled the course record after registering 12 birdies in a brilliant bogey-free 61 on the par-73 layout.

What's next?

The PGA Tour stays in Hawaii for the Sony Open, where Si Woo Kim returns as defending champion for the first full-field event of the season and Rose, Matt Fitzpatrick, Tyrrell Hatton are among the English players in action.

