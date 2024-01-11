Ryder Cup: Phil Mickelson says he is 'too divisive' to be 2025 US captain amid continued LIV Golf controversy

Phil Mickelson does not see himself as a candidate for 2025 US Ryder Cup captaincy because of his status as "a very divisive character right now" as a player and chief promoter of Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

The Ryder Cup was mentioned on Wednesday during Mickelson's appearance on ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show.

Mickelson played on every Ryder Cup team from 1995 through 2018 and was a vice captain in 2021. He was briefly suspended by the PGA Tour for his role in promoting LIV and then joined the breakaway league in June 2022.

Mickelson, twice a runner-up in the US Open at Bethpage Black, was long considered an obvious choice when the matches go to Bethpage in 2025.

"I don't feel I'm the right guy to be involved with the team because I'm a very divisive character right now, if you will, and I understand that," Mickelson said.

"The players on the PGA Tour, there's a lot of hostilities towards me and I don't feel I'd be the best leader for them."

Mickelson said a captain needs to bring unity and have solid relationships with the players, "somebody that you want to follow".

"I knew I was going to take some hits going forward. I'm OK with that," Mickelson said. "And as a divisive individual. I don't think I'm the best unifier going forward for the Ryder Cup and that's that's fine because I've had so many great memories with it."

Europe have already confirmed Luke Donald, who presided over a victory in September at Marco Simone in Italy, will return as captain for 2025.

The PGA of America has not announced the next US captain. Tiger Woods is considered among the frontrunners, though he has not indicated his interest for 2025.

The PGA Tour and LIV's Saudi backers agreed in June 2023 to form a commercial company that could reshape how golf is run and negotiations have continued despite a December 31 deadline having passed.