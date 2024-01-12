Dubai Invitational: Tommy Fleetwood sensationally storms into lead with Rory McIlroy a shot back

Tommy Fleetwood registered a sensational eight-under round of 63 to storm to the top of the Dubai Invitational leaderboard on Saturday, sitting one shot ahead of Rory McIlory.

Englishman Fleetwood sits on 15 under ahead of Sunday's fourth round, while McIlroy - who led after the opening two rounds - enjoyed a positive day too, posting a four-under round of 67, leaving him on 14 under for the tournament.

"I played very well, got off to the perfect start and was able to build some momentum," Fleetwood told Sky Sports.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights of the third round of the Dubai Invitational at Dubai Creek Resort

"I read the greens well, got that confidence going, that rhythm and that flow. You pick up that confidence when you start holing a few putts."

Fleetwood hit four early birdies while world No 2 McIlroy's bogey on the fifth cancelled out his birdie on the previous hole, and the battle continued on the back nine with both players hitting three consecutive birdies.

Fleetwood had extended his lead thanks to a birdie on the 10th, but McIlroy pulled the gap back to one shot when he birdied the 16th to set up an exciting final round at the inaugural Dubai Invitational where the winner will take home $425,000.

Image: McIlroy remains firmly in contention after posting four under for the day

"I'm definitely well in it. I felt I did OK, had a bit of a slow start but got things going on the back nine to try and keep up with Tommy," McIlroy said.

Thorbjorn Olesen was the only other player able to keep pace, and the Dane remains three shots off the lead after carding a five-under-par 66.

Watch the Dubai Invitational throughout the week live on Sky Sports. Live coverage continues on Sunday from 7.30am on Sky Sports. Watch McIlroy in action throughout 2024 live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more on NOW.