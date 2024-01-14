Sony Open 2024: Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray share a one-shot co-lead in Hawaii

Keegan Bradley and Grayson Murray share a one-shot co-lead heading into Sunday’s fourth and final round of the 2024 Sony Open at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu.

Bradley carded a seven-under 63 on Saturday whilst Murray shot a six-under 64, and at 14-under they both took their share of the one-shot lead.

Bradley settled for a bogey on par 3 11th after his tee shot found the bunker in front of the putting surface but had an otherwise clean round, getting eight birdies including two at No 17 and 18.

"Those were crucial holes to finish up the day and hopefully get in the last group," Bradley said.

"Then 18, kind of hit a bad drive and got a good break and hit a beautiful 6-iron onto the middle of the green, two-putted for birdie. That was huge.

"I'm trying to just worry about myself. If I go out and shoot a good round (Sunday), it's going to be tough to beat. There (are) a lot of great players and a lot of players within a handful of shots of the lead, so (it will) be difficult as usual."

Murray trailed the three co-leaders by one shot at the start of the day before he played a bogey-free round and got an eagle at No. 9.

Image: Grayson Murray is hoping to claim his second tour win after winning the Barbasol Championship in 2017

Murray is looking for his second tour win after claiming the Barbasol Championship in 2017, whilst Bradley, a former major champion who has played in two Ryder Cups, is going for his third PGA Tour title in the last 16 months.

"Hit a lot of fairways, greens and just a lot of stress-free things. At the end of the day, it adds up to I would like to say an easy 64. I don't think 64s are ever easy, but sometimes they're a little easier than others," Murray said.

Sam Stevens stayed bogey-free while tallying seven birdies and his 63 gave him sole possession of third, one stroke off the lead. The 27-year-old remains in search of his first victory on the PGA Tour.

"I was in this position a couple times last year with a chance to win," Stevens said.

Image: Grayson Murray hits from the 15th tee during the third round of the Sony Open

"Sometimes I played good and gave myself a chance; other times, not so much. Hopefully (Sunday) I can keep putting the ball in the fairway."

Canada's Ben Silverman (64 on Saturday), Japan's Taiga Semikawa (66), Frenchman Matthieu Pavon (67), Chris Kirk (67) and Byeong Hun An of South Korea (68) are in a five-way tie for fourth at 11-under 199.

An was one of the co-leaders heading into Saturday's action alongside Austin Eckroat and China's Carl Yuan. Eckroat slipped into a tie for ninth with a third-round 69, while Yuan got an even-par 70 that has him tied for 13th.

Argentine Emiliano Grillo skyrocketed 46 spots on the leaderboard thanks to his 63, putting him into a tie for ninth with Eckroat.