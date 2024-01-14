Tommy Fleetwood a major champion 'in waiting' but Rory McIlroy the one to beat at Dubai Desert Classic, says Wayne Riley

Sky Sports Golf's Wayne Riley believes Tommy Fleetwood is a major champion "in waiting" after he got his season off to the perfect start with a final-hole victory over Rory McIlroy at the Dubai Invitational.

McIlroy went into the final hole with a one-shot lead but made a costly error from his tee shot which landed in the water and he had to settle for a bogey to finish.

Fleetwood then took his opportunity and holed a huge birdie under pressure to take the lead and victory from his Ryder Cup team-mate.

For Riley, the putting accuracy displayed by Fleetwood is a positive sign for the Englishman and he would not be surprised to see him be in the mix at the majors this year.

"Tommy Fleetwood was sensational today, he putted very nicely," Riley said.

"We have always worried about the pace of his putt in previous championships but today he had it bang on.

"We couldn't have wished for a better start to the 2024 season, it is going to be a great year in golf, our game is so very healthy.

"It is a fantastic win for Tommy Fleetwood and he will go on.

"I think we know Tommy Fleetwood is a major champion in waiting. We know he has been very close.

"He has been second in the US Open before, he has been very close in majors before.

"I think this year is going to be massive. What a way to start the year.

"It is time now for Tommy Fleetwood to lift trophies, he is the real deal."

McIlroy the favourite to win Dubai Desert Classic?

Fleetwood and McIlroy are both back in action this week for the Dubai Desert Classic and despite some sloppy mistakes at the Invitational, Riley is backing McIlroy to bounce back with the win.

"It was a great championship. Rory McIlroy will be disappointed with what he did on the last hole but as we know, he will live to fight another day," Riley added.

"McIlroy is a little rusty but what a start to the season for him. Who is going to back against him winning next week?

"Rory McIlroy is human, he went for the big shot, he didn't quite pull it off. Another time, he will.

"The Dubai Desert Classic is absolutely built for Rory McIlroy's game. The par fives, he absolutely obliterates them.

"Who is the guy to beat next week? It is Rory McIlroy but Tommy Fleetwood, there is a lot of confidence there.

"He wins so many championships. It won't be too long until we are heading to The Masters and we start talking about Rory there.

"He will be trending in the right direction and it would be marvellous to see him win that, to win the Grand Slam.

"He is a true champion. Not only a champion golfer but a champion person."

