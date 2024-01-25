Farmers Insurance Open: Kevin Yu continues good form to take first-round lead at Torrey Pines

Kevin Yu grabbed the first-round lead at the Farmers Insurance Open on Wednesday in San Diego.

Playing at Torrey Pines' North Course, Taiwanese player Yu racked up eight birdies, five of which came on the back nine, as he carded a bogey-free 64.

His birdie at the par-five ninth lifted him above Patrick Cantlay and Japan's Ryo Hisatsune, who are tied for second after both shot 65s at the North Course.

Cantlay produced birdies on four of his final five holes, while Hisatsune also peaked late, turning in a bogey-free back nine that featured four birdies.

Ireland's Shane Lowry and English player Aaron Rai are among a five-player group two strokes back in a tie for fourth at six-under 66.

Japan's Hideki Matsuyama, Belgium's Thomas Detry, and Argentina's Alejandro Tosti, all of whom played the North Course as well, are the other three in that group, while there is a 10-way tie for ninth.

Yu tied for third last week at The American Express, matching his best result in 35 career PGA Tour starts. He also tied for third at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Image: Aaron Rai is among the players in contention after the first round

"I've been playing very good and like keep building momentum," Yu said. "I was just trying to play my best today, just trying to hit a lot of fairways, trying to make as many putts as I can.

"Greens a little bumpy, but I'm just trying to hit like the best stroke I can out there, which I did today. So, I feel really good, so really looking forward to tomorrow."

Cantlay is back in the Farmers Insurance Open for the first time in five years, having missed the cut in two of three prior appearances at the event.

"The [2021] US Open was the last time I played around here and I played so-so at the US Open," Cantlay said, referring to his tie for 15th.

Image: Patrick Cantlay is tied for second following the first round in San Diego

"Obviously different conditions this week, it will be a lot more wet this week. The scores should be quite a bit lower. But you play the golf course from the fairway and you can have a bunch of chances around here."

Nicolai Hojgaard, who finished seventh at the Dubai Desert Classic, and America's Nick Hardy were the best of those who started on the more difficult South Course - their 67s leaving them amid a large group on five-under-par.

Hojgaard's first start as a full-time member of the PGA Tour came despite jetlag and just nine holes on the North Course in practice.

"You've got to try to find a way," the Danish Ryder Cup star Hojgaard said. "I'll just push myself until we feel like the jetlag's gone.

Image: Nicolai Hojgaard shot 67 in his opening round

"I think sometimes you can take advantage of not knowing the golf course and you're just thinking about your execution. I felt like that was the only thing I was doing today."

Max Homa, the event's defending champion, carded a two-under 70 and finds himself in a tie for 48th after playing the South Course as well.

The players will alternate between the two courses on Wednesday and Thursday, then play the final 36 holes on the South Course. The event concludes on Saturday to avoid a conflict with the NFL conference championship games on Sunday.

