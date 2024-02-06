Tiger Woods teases new clothing brand reveal date on social media ahead of likely PGA Tour return

Tiger Woods is closing in on announcing his new clothing brand after hinting at a reveal date for the launch in a cryptic social media post ahead of the Genesis Invitational.

Woods has been wearing Nike since turning professional aged 20 and wore the brand for all 15 of his major victories, only for their partnership - spanning over 27 years - to end last year.

The 15-time major champion released a statement last month confirming the end of the partnership, where he said: "People will ask if there is another chapter. Yes, there will certainly be another chapter. See you in LA!"

Reference to Los Angeles was a nod to the Genesis Invitational from February 15-18 - live on Sky Sports, where he is tournament host and is expected to make his first appearance of 2024, with Woods since indicating he will make an announcement on Monday.

Woods made a short post on X, formerly known as Twitter, where he said: "The vision remains the same. 2.12.24."

Woods' 'Tiger Red' look become synonymous with final rounds, with reports suggesting the colour may be linked with his future clothing. TaylorMade, who Woods has used since 2016 for golf clubs, have reportedly filed a trademark under the name 'Sunday Red.'

The Genesis Invitational is one of the PGA Tour's Signature Events, with limited-field events and offering increased purses, with Woods expected to take one of the four sponsor exemptions available to complete the line-up.

Adam Scott, Justin Thomas and Will Zalatoris have already been confirmed as sponsor exemptions, with Woods now likely to be named as the final player when the field is officially released on Friday evening.

Woods used last year's event to mark his first PGA Tour appearance outside of a major since the Zozo Championship in October 2020, having struggled with injuries in recent years and played a limited schedule since February 2021's car crash.

The event is where Woods made his PGA Tour debut as a 16-year-old amateur in 1992.

What should we expect from Woods in 2024?

Woods finished 18th at the Hero World Challenge in December, his first start since undergoing ankle surgery after withdrawing from The Masters in April, then partnered his son Charlie to a tied-fifth finish at the PNC Championship later that month.

The 48-year-old has said he was targeting 'a tournament a month' over the forthcoming season, with an appearance at Riviera and an event on the Florida Swing - potential The Players - realistic starts ahead of the major season getting under way with The Masters from April 11-14.

Woods would likely feature in the PGA Championship from May 16-19 at Valhalla, where he lifted the Wanamaker Trophy in 2000 as part of the 'Tiger Slam', although currently does not hold automatic qualification into the US Open the following month.

The USGA would likely offer Woods an exemption should he fail to earn a spot himself over the coming months, with the former world No 1 then likely to compete at The 152th Open this July.

Watch Tiger Woods in action throughout 2024 live on Sky Sports. The Genesis Invitational is live from February 15-18.

