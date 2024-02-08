Chile's Cristobal Del Solar shoots record 13-under-par 57 at Astara Golf Championship

Chile's Cristobal Del Solar has recorded the lowest score ever in a PGA Tour-sanctioned event with a stunning 13-under-par 57 in the Astara Golf Championship.

Del Solar carded two eagles and nine birdies in the opening round of the Korn Ferry Tour event on the Pacos Course at the Country Club de Bogata in Colombia.

The 30-year-old equalled the Korn Ferry Tour record with a front nine of 27, making six birdies in the first eight holes and an eagle on the par-four ninth.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

A birdie on the 10th and another eagle on the 12th took Del Solar to 11 under par for 12 holes and he picked up further shots on the 14th and 15th before making par on the last three holes.

The Pacos course is the shortest on the Korn Ferry Tour - playing just 6,254 yards - and is also almost 9,000 feet above sea level.

Del Solar has played three events on the Korn Ferry Tour this year. His lowest round before the 57 on Thursday was a 67.

Del Solar has beaten the record previously held by Jim Furyk and Stephan Jaeger. Jaeger shot a 58 (-12) in the first round of the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic on the Korn Ferry Tour. Remarkably, Furyk shot the same score the following week on the PGA TOUR in the final round of the Travelers Championship.

While Ireland's David Carey carded an 11-under 57 on the Alps Tour in 2019.

Speaking at the end of his round, Del Solar said: "I don't know how [that happened]. I didn't even know what score I was on on 18.

"I had to ask my caddie - 'what are we are at' - as I didn't know."

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...