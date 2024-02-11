Qatar Masters: Rikuya Hoshino claims maiden DP World Tour title by holding off Ugo Coussard

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan captured his first DP World Tour title by shooting a four-under 68 to win the Qatar Masters by a stroke on Sunday.

The 27-year-old rolled in a par putt from five feet at the 18th hole and punched the air after holding off playing partner Ugo Coussard, who made birdie at the last to finish alone in second place.

Hoshino transferred his success from the Japan Golf Tour, where he has won six times, with a victory on the DP World Tour circuit.

"Of course I was nervous," said the World No 107, who shot four rounds in the 60s at Doha Golf Club. "But I tried to keep enjoying it."

It was Hoshino's 34th appearance on the tour and he has already had two runner-up finishes this season, at the Australian Open and the Australian PGA Championship.

He is the fourth Japanese winner in DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) history, after Isao Aoki, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune.

Hoshino started the final round in a share of the lead with Coussard and Rasmus Hojgaard, the highest-ranked player in the field at World No 68. Hojgaard faded away by shooting 73.

Scotland's Scott Jamieson produced the round of the day with a seven-under-par 65, moving 15 places up the leaderboard on Sunday to take third.

Northern Ireland's Tom McKibbin was a shot further back in fourth after a final round 70.

