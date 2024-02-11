Kenya Ladies Open: Shannon Tan wins LET season opener to make history on professional debut

Teenager Shannon Tan made history by winning on her debut as a professional on the Ladies European Tour at the season-opening Kenya Ladies Open.

The 19-year-old, who secured her full LET card in December while still an amateur, claimed a four-shot victory in Kenya after carding a three-under-par 72 having started the day in a tie for the lead with Italy's Alessandra Fanali, who finished second.

Tan is the first player from Singapore to win a tournament on the LET.

Early birdies on the second, third and fifth holes put Tan in command before a dropped shot at the sixth was followed by another birdie at the seventh.

She then completed the final 11 holes at level par, with another bogey at eight cancelled out by a birdie at the 11th, to see off the challenge of Fanali, who could only manage a final-round 74.

"It was quite close between us until hole 16, there was only one or two shots difference the whole time," said Tan. "It was a good battle she gave me.

"I still stuck to my gameplan throughout. I just tried to hit every fairway and every green I can - that was my gameplan throughout the whole day and that's how it stayed."

The maiden LET win comes seven months on from Tan's maiden tour-level success on the China LPGA Tour in July last year, when she won the Singapore Ladies Masters.

"It was a tough decision to begin with [to turn pro] but I'm glad I made it now! It's a good thing because juniors back home know it's possible and that anything is possible, and it can push them a little bit and inspire them.

"I will go into every event with the same mindset and target and just trying to do my best and just control the controllables. I can't control what other people do, but just what I can do.

"I will just try to stick to my game plan throughout the season."

Fanali's challenge was definitively ended by back-to-back bogies on the 16th and 17th holes, as she finished four back in second place.

England's Alice Hewson finished in a five-way tie for third place on four-under after a final-round 71. She shared third with Manon De Roey, Ana Pelaez Trivino, Nataliya Guseva and Chiara Tamburlini.

