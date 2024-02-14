Tiger Woods: Return of LIV players to PGA Tour a 'daily' conversation

Tiger Woods has admitted there are "daily" conversations about what the return of LIV players to the PGA Tour would look like.

Woods said the tour was looking at different models to reunify the sport by welcoming back players who lost their cards when they joined LIV.

However, how that will play out, both in the short-term and the long-term, is yet to be fully developed.

"We are looking into, in all the different models, for pathways back," Woods said ahead of the Genesis Invitational, which is live on Sky Sports.

"What that looks like, what the impact is for the players who stayed and have not left, and how we making our product better going forward - there is no answer to that right now.

"We are looking at varying degrees of ideas and what that looks like in the short-term we don't know, in the long-term we don't know what that looks like.

"Trust me, there are daily and weekly emails and talks about this and what this means for our tour going forward."

Woods: I don't ever want to stop playing this 'game of a lifetime'

Woods also said he is pain-free ahead of his latest return to professional golf but admits his body is still adapting to ankle fusion surgery.

The 15-time major champion underwent treatment in April last year after withdrawing from The Masters during the third round and did not compete again until the Hero World Challenge in December.

The 48-year-old, who previously said he expects to participate in one event per month this year, continues to enjoy the sport and wants to play for as long as possible, starting with the Genesis Invitational.

"My ankle doesn't hurt anymore. The bones aren't rubbing anymore," Woods added.

"But then again, different parts of my body have to take the brunt of it, just like how my back is fused.

"So other parts of my body take the brunt over that. Other parts have to adapt.

"As far as the love, I still love competing, I still love playing, I still love being a part of the game of golf.

"This is the game of a lifetime and I don't ever want to stop playing.

"I love being able to compete, I love being able to enjoy different conversations from across time.

"I don't ever want to lose that."

