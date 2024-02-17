Aramco Saudi Ladies International: Charley Hull four shots off the lead heading into final round

Charley Hull is four shots off the lead heading into the final round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International as she chases her first title since October 2022.

England's Hull carded a four-under 68 on Saturday, mixing six birdies with two bogeys to sit at seven-under for the tournament, with Thailand's Patty Tavatanakit three clear of the field at 11 under.

Hull's previous win was over a year ago at the LPGA Tour's Volunteers of America Classic, with the last of her three successes on the Ladies European Tour coming at the Aramco Team Series in New York in October 2021.

Image: Charley Hull's four-under third round leaves her four shots off the pace at the Aramco Saudi Ladies International

The 27-year-old is tied for third in Saudi Arabia alongside Solheim Cup team-mate Emily Kristine Pedersen, with the pair one shot behind second-placed Germany's Esther Henseleit at eight under.

"It was good fun," said Hull. "I just felt chilled out there, I played pretty well.

"I just love playing golf whether it's an event or at home, I am obsessed with golf. I love being out there. I feel it's really good for me and I just like being the best as I can be."

World No 8 Hull - runner-up at the US Women's Open and AIG Women's Open in 2023 - recently told the BBC that she has been working on her strength ahead of the 2024 campaign.

"I've been working a lot on my fitness in the off-season, trying to strengthen my arms," she said. "I'm that weak in my arms, I can't even do a press-up.

"There are certain things in my swing my coach wants me to work on and I need a little bit more arm strength for my backswing, so I'm working on that."

Hull's compatriot Georgia Hall is in a share of seventh spot at five under after a three-under 69 on Saturday, with the 2018 Open champion carding five birdies and two bogeys.

Watch the final round of the Aramco Saudi Ladies International live on Sky Sports Golf from 9.30am on Sunday.

