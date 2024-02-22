Tiger Woods' son Charlie Woods shoots 86 to miss out on PGA Tour pre-qualifying

Charlie Woods' hopes of competing in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic ended as Tiger Woods' 15-year-old son failed to advance from a pre-qualifying event in Florida on Thursday.

Woods went out with the early starters and carded a 16-over 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club, which was one of the four pre-qualifying sites.

After making par on the opening hole and then a double-bogey seven on the par-five fifth, it was the seventh which would prove most costly, where the teenager made a 12.

Although he did not produce a birdie, Woods managed 11 pars in total, including a run from the eighth to 13th as well as the final two holes to finish on 86.

Woods played alongside Olin Browne Jr, son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne, who carded a two-over 72.

The top five scores and ties from each of the pre-qualifying sites advance to Monday's qualifier from where the top four golfers will earn a place in the Cognizant Classic, where the winner will get $1.62m [£1.28m] from the event's $9m [£7.12m] purse.

Woods has competed in the last four editions of the PNC Championship alongside his father, who was forced to withdraw from the Genesis Invitational last week due to illness, later revealed to be influenza.

Charlie also took part in last year's Notah Begay III Junior Golf National Championship, with his father acting as his caddie, and finished tied for 17th in the boys 14-15 division.

