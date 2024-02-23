PGA pro Georgia Ball can see funny side as 'awkward' driving range exchange goes viral

Pro PGA golfer and coach Georgia Ball has admitted she can see the "funny" side after an awkward exchange on the driving range went viral on social media.

Ball regularly posts videos on her TikTok account and in this video, she was at the driving range and then was given 'swing advice' by a stranger in the clip.

The clip then took over social media with over 10m views on TikTok, many saying it was an example of 'mansplaining'.

In the clip, the man, who is never seen on camera, says "excuse me" and then starts to give Ball tips to which she responds she is going through a swing change to improve her technique.

The man then tells her he has been "playing golf for over 20 years", which then sees Ball line up a shot with the caption "I knew I had to make the next shot a good one".

After she plays her shot, the man then says "see how much better that was", Ball ending with "thank you for your advice".

With the clip attracting so much attention, Ball said she can now see the funny side of the awkward exchange and is glad it can help grow the game of golf moving forward.

"For me, I was just there doing what I always do and filming and working on my swing. I just stayed so calm because I was concentrating on what I needed to do which was practice," Ball told Sky Sports News.

"To be honest, I am a humble person, it is not in me to call him out or say I am a PGA pro, it is just not in me to do that.

"I have a lot of conversations with a lot of different people. All of the things I receive are positive and I am always up for tips and advice but everything I do get is mostly supportive.

"I just carried on doing what I was doing, working on my swing. It was an awkward conversation at the time but as I say, I was just concentrating on what I was doing.

"With a swing change it can be quite intense, especially when you film as well, so for me it was just concentrating on what I was there to do and I am glad I can look back on it now and see the funny side to it.

"All I was thinking was concentrate on this next shot and hit it as best as I can.

"I posted that and I am so grateful that it has brought so much attention to golf and is going to grow the game and get so many people involved.

"Golf is a hard game, anyone that plays knows it is a tough game. We are all going through it at our own pace so just look at someone and give them time because we all need to be less hard on ourselves and work together on making ourselves better in the game of golf.

"The comments and the messages have been so positive and kind so I am just grateful for every single person that has been in touch."