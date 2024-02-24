England's Bronte Law secures third Ladies European Tour title with nine-under round at Lalla Meryem Cup

England's Bronte Law stormed to her third Ladies European Tour title with a nine-under final round clinching a three-stroke victory at the Lalla Meryem Cup in Morocco.

Law's 64 featured nine birdies, an eagle and just the two bogeys as she finished on 13 under for the tournament, ahead of France's Pauline Bouchard on 10 under.

Bouchard's hopes of catching the leader were thwarted by back-to-back bogeys on 17 and 18.

Law had previously won the Dubai Moonlight Classic in October 2021 and the Aramco Team Series - London in June 2022 on the Ladies European Tour, following victory at the LPGA Tour's Pure Silk Championship in May 2019.

She said: "I held out on 14 from the fairway for an eagle and at that moment I thought there was a chance if I kept making birdies. That was the turning point.

"This win represents all the hard work that I did in the off season. I really struggled last year and have done a lot of work with my mental coach and Ian Wisdom who is obviously a legend of the game.

"This proves that when I put the hard work in and when I believe in myself I can still compete at the very top of my game."

Law made a birdie-bogey start to her round but did not drop another shot until the 16th hole as she surged up the leaderboard, having begun eight shots behind Mexico's Maria Fassi on 12 under.

The 28-year-old responded to that second bogey with a gain at 17 before concluding her round with a par.

Fassi flunked on Saturday, shooting a three-over 76 which included two double bogeys and three bogeys as she finished in a share of third place on nine under par with Spain's Fatima Fernandez Cano.

The LET has a week off before heading to Florida for the Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Tampa, which takes place from March 8-10.

