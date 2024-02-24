PGA Tour: Matt Wallace stalls at Mexico Open as Jake Knapp surges four shots clear ahead of final round after 11 birdies

Matt Wallace's pursuit of a second PGA Tour title faded with a level-par 71 leaving him eight strokes off the rampant Jake Knapp ahead of the final round at the Mexico Open at Vidanta.

Englishman Wallace - winner of the Corales Puntacana Championship in 2023 - began his third round in a four-way share of the lead on 11 under alongside Knapp, Sami Valimaki and Alvaro Ortiz.

But he was unable to better that score on Saturday, carding three birdies and as many bogeys to slip into a tie for sixth place, with Knapp now four clear of the field at 19 under after an eight-under 63 that featured 11 birdies, including seven on his front nine.

American Knapp picked up four more gains coming home, although his trio of blemishes also occurred on his back nine, at 10, 14 and 16.

Knapp responded to the setback at 16 by birdieing his final two holes, opening up plenty of daylight between himself and closest challenger Valimaki, who is back on 15 under after a four-under day.

Image: Knapp fired 11 birdies during his eight-under 63 on Saturday

Wallace is joined on 11 under by Scotland's Robert MacIntyre, who rose 21 places on the leaderboard following a six-under 65, with the 27-year-old making eagle at his final hole.

Canada's Ben Silverman is among the players seven back on 12 under in a tie for third after his bogey-free, eight-under 63.

Watch round four of the Mexico Open at Vidanta live on Sky Sports Golf from 4pm on Sunday. Coverage picks up on Sky Sports Main Event from 6pm.

