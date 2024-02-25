DP World Tour: Darius van Driel claims maiden title with two-shot victory at Magical Kenya Open

Darius van Driel secured a breakthrough victory on the DP World Tour with a two-shot win at the Magical Kenya Open.

The Dutchman mixed an eagle with three birdies and a bogey during a four-under 67 at Muthaiga Golf Club to end the week on 14 under, two clear of Nacho Elvira and England's Joe Dean.

Van Driel lost his DP World Tour card last year but came through Qualifying School to secure his playing privileges for the 2024 season, with the 34-year-old's victory seeing him become the first wire-to-wire winner of the campaign.

"It means a lot, I never thought it [winning] would hit this hard," Van Driel said. "It is a dream come true. I kept my emotions cool all round, but after that last putt it is all coming out."

Van Driel started the day tied for the lead with Manuel Elvira and moved ahead when he followed a birdie at the third by eagling the par-five 10th, then cancelled out a bogey at the next by adding three more birdies on his back nine.

Dean birdied three of his last six holes to register the best result of his career, while compatriot Matthew Jordan was a further stroke back in tied-fourth after a final-round 66.

Jordan finished on 11 under with Elvira and Adrian Otaegui, while Scottish duo Connor Syme and Ewen Ferguson shared seventh spot.

What's next?

The DP World Tour heads to South Africa for back-to-back events co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour. The SDC Championship takes place at St. Francis Links, Eastern Cape and begins on Thursday. Stream the majors, PGA Tour, DP World Tour, LPGA Tour and more on NOW.

