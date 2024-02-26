Anthony Kim returns after 12 years and joins LIV Golf league

LIV Golf chief executive Greg Norman has confirmed Anthony Kim will be joining the league, 12 years after he last appeared on the professional circuit.

The three-time PGA Tour winner became somewhat of a cult hero in his original career and was reported back in January to have begun ramping up his golf game and fitness regime while in talks with both LIV and the PGA Tour about his return.

Kim, who reportedly even gave up golf for a period of time in the wake of his injuries, last appeared in a tour tournament in May 2012 at the Wells Fargo Championship, where he withdrew after the opening round.

He never returned to the tour after subsequent surgery on his Achilles tendon and disappeared from the public eye.

Now, in a post on social media, Norman has confirmed the signing of Kim, saying: "He oozes incredible talent. The world has seen it in the past and now it is an honour as Commissioner of LIV Golf to give the opportunity for this star to be reborn.

"Welcome back and to the LIV Golf family mate. The golf world has missed you."

Kim may not have played professionally for almost a dozen years, but his standing in world golf remains high owing to his achievements in his brief but fruitful time on tour.

Image: Kim with his first PGA Tour winner's trophy from the 2008 Wachovia Championship

Aged 21, Kim finished tied second in his first appearance as a professional on the PGA Tour at the Valero Texas Open, while he recorded four top-10 finishes in his first full season of 2007.

His first win, aged 22, came at the Wachovia Championship in May 2008, which he followed up with a second triumph at the AT&T National two months later.

Image: Kim (centre) celebrates the USA's 2008 Ryder Cup win with assistant captain Olin Browne (left) and Boo Weekley (right)

That year he was also part of Team USA's Ryder Cup triumph at Valhalla, winning 2.5 points across the three days including an impressive 5&4 win over Sergio Garcia in the first of the Sunday singles.

Rising to a career-high world ranking of sixth, Kim then added a third title in 2010 at the Shell Houston Open. That year he also achieved his best finish in a major with third at The Masters, finishing four adrift of Phil Mickelson, before injuries started to affect his career and tournament appearances.

