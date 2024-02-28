Solheim Cup 2024: Team Europe captain Suzann Pettersen adds Mel Reid as fourth vice-captain

European Solheim Cup skipper Suzann Pettersen has added Mel Reid as a fourth vice-captain for this year's contest against Team USA in Virginia.

Englishwoman Reid - a vice-captain to Catriona Matthew in 2019 - will join Dame Laura Davies, Anna Nordqvist and Caroline Martens as deputies when Europe look to retain the trophy in Gainesville between September 13-15, live on Sky Sports.

Davies, Nordqvist and Martens served as vice-captains in Spain in 2023 as Pettersen's side drew 14-14 with USA to remain holders of the Solheim Cup.

That followed victories under Matthew at Gleneagles in 2019 and in Ohio in 2021 - Reid was part of the playing squad for the latter triumph as Europe won in America for only the second time - with USA's last victory coming in Iowa in 2017.

Pettersen said: "With just over six months to go until the competition, I'm thrilled to be able to name my backroom team for the 2024 Solheim Cup.

"After last year's success, why change a winning team! I'm excited to be able to have the same team by my side but also with the great addition of Mel.

"It was a very natural choice to bring Mel in alongside us in a vice-captaincy role. She has an immense passion and head for the Solheim Cup."

'Everyone knows how much the Solheim Cup means to me'

Reid, who has picked up 7.5 points from her four Solheim Cup appearances as a player, said: "I was very honoured and proud when Suzann asked me.

"Everyone knows how much the Solheim Cup means to me and how much I love being part of it and Team Europe. It brings out passion and shows the best of what golf has to offer.

"Being a vice-captain back in 2019 gave me a different perspective and it made me hungrier to be on the Solheim Cup team in 2021. It was what I needed at the time, and it was a huge honour to do that.

"What the team did in Spain last year was amazing and I am excited to join Suzann, Caroline, Laura and Anna on this journey as we prepare to go for more history."

