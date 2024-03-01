LIV Golf League: Jon Rahm, Adrian Meronk share Jeddah lead as Anthony Kim bottom on pro golf return

Masters champion Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk hold a share of the lead after the opening round of the LIV Golf League event in Jeddah, as Anthony Kim struggled on his return to professional golf.

Rahm posted eight birdies in a bogey-free 62 at King Abdullah Economic City, while Meronk mixed an eagle and seven birdies with a lone bogey to also sit on eight under.

"Really, really good day," Rahm said. "Drove it really good, besides maybe one tee shot, and even then I ended up in a good spot on 12. Anytime you shoot a bogey-free 62, there's not much that goes wrong. Put it in the right spots and gave myself the opportunities."

Image: Jon Rahm is looking for his first victory since joining LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau made six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on his way to a seven-under 63, seeing him share third with Charl Schwartzel and Joaquin Niemann, with Louis Oosthuizen a further stroke back in sixth after a blemish-free opening round.

Last year's Individual Champion Talor Gooch is among the group on five under that contains Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Tyrrell Hatton, while Dustin Johnson - a former winner in Saudi Arabia - is within four of the lead after an opening-round 66.

Sergio Garcia posted a bogey-free 67 and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is seven off the lead after two birdies and one bogey, with just eight of the 54-player field over par after the opening day.

Kim bottom in pro golf comeback

Anthony Kim hit his first competitive shot in 4,320 days after being announced as a wildcard player for the 2024 season, although the American props up the leaderboard after a six-over 76.

Image: Anthony Kim was only announced as a LIV Golf player earlier this week

Kim - playing his first professional event since the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2012 - only managed one birdie and carded seven bogeys during a disappointing opening day.

"I would be lying to say that I didn't have certain expectations," Kim said. "Even if I played bad, I thought I would shoot around par.

"It was unfortunate that I made so many unforced errors from the middle of the fairway. That's generally my strength, is my iron game. To make so many unforced errors is really disappointing.

"I've got a lot to build on, and I'm looking forward to the next two days."

