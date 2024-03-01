 Skip to content

LIV Golf League: Jon Rahm, Adrian Meronk share Jeddah lead as Anthony Kim bottom on pro golf return

Anthony Kim bottom of 54-man leaderboard after posting a six-over 76 in his first professional event since 2012; Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk both card opening-round 62s to share the early lead in Jeddah

Friday 1 March 2024 16:56, UK

Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII GC hits his shot from the seventh tee during the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Friday, March 01, 2024 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Image: Jon Rahm holds a share of the early lead in Jeddah

Masters champion Jon Rahm and Adrian Meronk hold a share of the lead after the opening round of the LIV Golf League event in Jeddah, as Anthony Kim struggled on his return to professional golf.

Rahm posted eight birdies in a bogey-free 62 at King Abdullah Economic City, while Meronk mixed an eagle and seven birdies with a lone bogey to also sit on eight under.

"Really, really good day," Rahm said. "Drove it really good, besides maybe one tee shot, and even then I ended up in a good spot on 12. Anytime you shoot a bogey-free 62, there's not much that goes wrong. Put it in the right spots and gave myself the opportunities."

Captain Jon Rahm of Legion XIII GC is seen on the seventh tee during the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Friday, March 01, 2024 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via AP)
Image: Jon Rahm is looking for his first victory since joining LIV Golf

Bryson DeChambeau made six birdies in a seven-hole stretch on his way to a seven-under 63, seeing him share third with Charl Schwartzel and Joaquin Niemann, with Louis Oosthuizen a further stroke back in sixth after a blemish-free opening round.

Last year's Individual Champion Talor Gooch is among the group on five under that contains Patrick Reed, Phil Mickelson and Tyrrell Hatton, while Dustin Johnson - a former winner in Saudi Arabia - is within four of the lead after an opening-round 66.

Trending

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Sergio Garcia posted a bogey-free 67 and two-time defending champion Brooks Koepka is seven off the lead after two birdies and one bogey, with just eight of the 54-player field over par after the opening day.

Kim bottom in pro golf comeback

Anthony Kim hit his first competitive shot in 4,320 days after being announced as a wildcard player for the 2024 season, although the American props up the leaderboard after a six-over 76.

Also See:

Wild Card player Anthony Kim hits his shot on the ninth hole during the first round of LIV Golf Jeddah at the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club on Friday, March 01, 2024 in King Abdullah Economic City, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Trotman/LIV Golf via AP)
Image: Anthony Kim was only announced as a LIV Golf player earlier this week

Kim - playing his first professional event since the Wells Fargo Championship in May 2012 - only managed one birdie and carded seven bogeys during a disappointing opening day.

"I would be lying to say that I didn't have certain expectations," Kim said. "Even if I played bad, I thought I would shoot around par.

Twitter This content is provided by Twitter, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"It was unfortunate that I made so many unforced errors from the middle of the fairway. That's generally my strength, is my iron game. To make so many unforced errors is really disappointing.

"I've got a lot to build on, and I'm looking forward to the next two days."

Stream golf and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, F1, EFL, WSL and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports F1