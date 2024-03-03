DP World Tour: Jordan Gumberg wins SDC Championship in play-off after Robin Williams' costly double bogey

America's Jordan Gumberg won the DP World Tour's SDC Championship in South Africa on the second play-off hole after Robin "Tiger" Williams blew a two-shot lead with two holes remaining.

Gumberg carded a bogey-free, four-under-par 68 on a wet Sunday to finish on 12 under for the tournament, a mark Williams slipped back to having been at 14 under before a double-bogey on the par-three 17th.

Williams, who had led for much of the day, and Gumberg parred the first extra hole before Gumberg, ranked 669th in the world, birdied the second from around 15 feet to secure his maiden DP World Tour title.

Gumberg, who now has playing privileges on the DP World Tour for the next two seasons, said: "I knew today was going to be tough with the rain and I tried to go one shot at a time.

"It was a solid round of golf and I'm just so thankful to be standing here. It means everything.

"I never got this far in my dreams, so I am lost for words. It was what we practise for, all the long hours, it makes it worthwhile."

Williams, who carded a three-under 69 on Sunday, escaped with a par at 16 despite sending his third shot into the thick rough but then saw his two-stroke advantage wiped out at 17 when he failed to get up and down from a bunker.

Williams parred the last to force a play-off after Gumberg missed a birdie putt for the win at the same hole but the South African was then edged out on the second additional hole.

Frenchman David Ravetto finished third on 10 under after a closing two-under 70, with the overnight leaders - England's Daniel Brown and Scotland's Connor Syme - ending their weeks with three-over 75s to finish in a share of fourth on eight under.

Former Ryder Cup players Jamie Donaldson and Andy Sullivan also shared fourth alongside Marcus Armitage and Nick Bachem.

What's next?

The DP World Tour stays in South Africa for the Jonsson Workwear Open, co-sanctioned with the Sunshine Tour, which takes place at the Glendower FC in Dowerglen, Edenvale.

Coverage of the event, the final tournament in the DP World Tour's 'International Swing', begins at 10am on Thursday on Sky Sports Golf before moving to the red button at 12.30pm.

