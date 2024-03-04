PGA Tour: Shane Lowry falls three back as Cognizant Classic heads into Monday finish after rain

The PGA Tour’s Cognizant Classic will be dragged into a Monday finish after heavy rain disrupted the final round, where Shane Lowry fell three strokes off the pace.

Play was suspended at 12.49pm local time on Sunday (5.49pm GMT) at PGA National, 50 minutes before the final group of Lowry and England's David Skinns were due to tee off, with the final round not resuming for nearly three and a half hours.

The delay meant the final group were only able to complete five holes before play was suspended due to darkness at 6.23pm (11.23pm), with 26 players now returning on Monday morning to complete their final rounds.

Austin Eckroat takes a one-shot lead over clubhouse leader Erik van Rooyen, while Jake Knapp is two behind, with Lowry in the group tied-fourth on 12 under as he chases a first win on American soil.

What happened on Sunday?

Overnight co-leader Eckroat made back-to-back birdies from the fourth and was two under par for seven holes, moving him to 15 under and one ahead, while Van Rooyen birdied eight of his first 11 holes - including each of his first six - before returning after the delay to close a final-round 63.

Image: Erik van Rooyen held a one-shot advantage during the weather suspension

"I didn't feel any more nervous, but I definitely had more time to think for sure," Eckroat said. "felt like I was a little shaky at the beginning but was able to knock in some pars. To get the birdie on 4 and 5 was great, and really put myself in a good position."

Knapp is five under for his round with three to finish and two strokes back, with Keith Mitchell finished for the week on 12 under after a six-under 65.

Image: Can Shane Lowry produced a day five comeback and win the Cognizant Classic?

Horschel is on the same total with one to play and Alex Noren has six holes remaining, with Lowry completing the quartet tied-fourth after following four pars with a bogey at the par-three fifth.

Skinns also started tied for the lead but is now four behind after two bogeys in his opening three holes, joining Scotland's Martin Laird on 11 under, while Rory McIlroy and Matt Fitzpatrick are both a further stroke back after rounds of 67 and 68 respectively.

Speaking about Lowry's victory hopes, McIlroy said: "It would mean a lot. He loves this place, and he's always played well at this golf course. I'd love to see him win. I'm going to be keeping a close eye and cheering for him, and hopefully he gets the job done."

Play will resume at 8am local time on Monday (1pm GMT), with Lowry and Skinns both having approach shots from the sixth fairway to start their days and Eckroat beginning at the eighth hole.

