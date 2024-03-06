LIV Golf abandons bid for world ranking points confirms commissioner and CEO Greg Norman in a letter to its members

LIV Golf has formally withdrawn its application to have players receive world ranking points from its tournaments, according to a letter sent to the Saudi Arabia-backed circuit's membership on Tuesday by commissioner and CEO Greg Norman.

LIV Golf first applied for recognition from the Official World Golf Ranking (OWGR), which plays a key role in determining entry into golf's four majors, in July 2022 but was rejected last October.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jamie Weir explains why the Official World Golf Ranking board have come to the conclusion that LIV Golf players will not be able to earn world ranking points.

"We have made enormous efforts to fight for you and to ensure your accomplishments are recognized within the existing ranking system," Norman wrote in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Reuters.

"Unfortunately, the OWGR has shown little willingness to productively work with us."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player A look back on how Rory McIlroy's stance on LIV Golf appears to have changed over the course of the last two years.

In unanimously rejecting LIV Golf's application last October, the OWGR said the circuit's 54-hole, no-cut events for 48 players was an issue but that it was one capable of being managed through an "appropriate mathematical formula".

Norman said the rankings were structured to penalize anyone who has not played regularly on an "Eligible Tour" with the field ratings disproportionately rewarding play on the PGA Tour.

He also called for an independent ranking system that recognizes how the game is "expanding and modernizing" and that he will continue doing all he can to ensure LIV Golf players were represented at the majors.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Tiger Woods says they are exploring pathways back for players who left the PGA Tour for LIV Golf on a daily basis.

"Golf fans deserve to see the best players in the world play in the best tournaments. That has always been our goal," said Norman.

"We continue to seek meaningful communication and relationship with each of the majors to ensure that LIV golfers are fairly represented and golf fans around the world have opportunities to see the best competition possible."

While golf's four majors have allowed qualified LIV players to compete, those who earned exemptions into the blue-riband events due to past results could one day be left out as they are not earning world ranking points.

There are currently four LIV players inside the top 50 in the world rankings: Masters champion Jon Rahm (3), Tyrrell Hatton (17), Brooks Koepka (30) and Cam Smith (50).

Image: Joaquin Niemann won twice in the LIV Golf League so far this season

LIV's Joaquin Niemann accepted a special invitation last month to compete in the Masters after a solid run of form that included victories at the DP World Tour's Australian Open in December and LIV Golf's season opener at Mayakoba last month.

LIV Golf's season resumes this week at Hong Kong Golf Club.

Watch The Players live from March 14-17 on Sky Sports. Live coverage begins on Thursday March 14 from 11.30am on Sky Sports Golf. Stream the PGA Tour and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp!

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book Joshua vs Ngannou now!