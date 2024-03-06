R&A makes changes to The Open exemption categories but there's no concession to LIV Golf

The Royal & Ancient (R&A) says there has been no concession to LIV Golf for The Open, despite it becoming increasingly difficult for players to qualify due to earning no world ranking points on the Saudi breakaway tour.

The most significant change announced by the R&A on Wednesday was the reduction of the exemption period for past champions to compete at The Open to 55 years old.

As former major winners, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Bryson DeChambeau and Phil Mickelson have places in the field for the 152nd edition of The Open at Royal Troon in July.

Tyrrell Hatton, Dean Burmester, Adrian Meronk, Joaquin Niemann, Louis Oosthuizen and David Puig are the only others to have guaranteed spots.

Masters champion Rahm - one of three LIV golfers with a win in the last five majors - stated how he's not a fan of the rankings system, having made the switch to LIV in December.

Image: Jon Rahm believes the Official World Golf Ranking system is no longer fit for purpose

"I'm going to go back to what I said two years ago. I didn't think it was a good system back then," the Spaniard ahead of LIV Golf Hong Kong, which begins on Friday.

"If anything, the more time goes on, the more it proves to be wrong."

The limit, which was previously reduced from 65 to 60 in 2007, only applies to new champions, with past winners still able to play until the age of 60. Tom Watson famously came close to winning a sixth Claret Jug just seven weeks before his 60th birthday at Turnberry in 2009.

Image: Tom Watson (R) lost out to Stewart Cink (L) in a playoff at Turnberry in 2009 when just seven weeks shy of his 60th birthday

Other changes will see players competing on the Asian Tour, the Japan Golf Tour, the PGA Tour of Australasia and the Sunshine Tour able to qualify via one of the top five slots on the International Federation Ranking list.

An exemption has also been established for the Africa Amateur champion, with South African Altin Van Der Merwe attending this year after winning the inaugural event last month.

