Tiger Woods named vice chairman of PGA Tour Enterprises board

Tiger Woods was named vice chairman of the newly-formed PGA Tour Enterprises as a 13-member board was announced on Wednesday.

The PGA Tour Enterprises board will focus on "fan engagement and growth, as well as developing new media, sponsorship and commercial opportunities," according to a release from the PGA Tour.

In addition to Woods, active PGA Tour players Patrick Cantlay, Peter Malnati, Adam Scott, Webb Simpson and Jordan Spieth were named to the board. Former player Joe Ogilvie was named director liaison.

Joe Gorder, an independent director on the tour's policy board, was also named to the PGA Tour Enterprises board.

PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan was named chief executive officer of the group, which was initially formed when, last June, the PGA Tour, Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund and Europe-based DP World Tour announced a framework agreement to house their commercial operations.

As talks continue with PIF, the Saudi backers of LIV Golf, outside investor interest in the PGA Tour heated up by way of the Strategic Sports Group, led by Fenway Sports Group.

The consortium announced a deal in January which will see them invest an initial $1.5 billion and provide strategic focus on maximizing revenue generation for the benefit of players and on finding opportunities to enhance the game of golf across the world.

"Our current and former players will provide essential insight into our members' priorities and needs," Monahan said in a release, "And we welcome key SSG members to the leadership team, whose exceptional track records and achievements in global professional sports will lend a wealth of knowledge into the opportunities ahead for the PGA Tour."

SSG named four directors: John W. Henry, Arthur M. Blank, Andrew B. Cohen and Sam Kennedy.

Henry is the principal owner of Liverpool in the Premier League, Major League Baseball outfit Boston Red Sox and the Pittsburgh Penguins of the National Hockey League. Blank is the co-founder of Home Depot and the owner of the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United of MLS. Cohen is vice chairman of the New York Mets, and Kennedy is president and CEO of the Red Sox.

"Our role on the Enterprises board will focus on hearing Player Director ideas and working alongside them to ensure the sport's commercial growth occurs in a way that creates the best possible product for fans," Henry said in a press release.

The PGA Tour Enterprises Board will elect a chairman at an upcoming meeting.

