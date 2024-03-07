LPGA Tour: Minjee Lee equals Blue Bay LPGA record round to hold one-shot lead

Minjee Lee's seven-under 65 equalled the Blue Bay LPGA's single-round scoring record as the Australian earned a one-stroke lead after Thursday's opening round.

Lee, in only her second start on the LPGA Tour this year, was hugely impressive as she picked up seven birdies without dropping a shot. Sarah Schmelzel, Miranda Wang, and Ruixin Liu are tied for second after they all carded 66s in the first round of the tournament held on China's southern island of Hainan.

The Jian Lake Blue Bay Golf Course is one the 27-year-old Lee knows well. The world No 5 on the LPGA rankings won on this layout in 2016 and is looking for her 11th victory on the tour.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

"A few of the holes were different," Lee said, recalling her victory from eight years ago. "I just remember it was my second year out and I didn't know anything.

"It was a new event and I came here with no expectations and I had a lot of fun that week."

She added: "I played really solid today... I just played smart when I had to and then just tried to capitalise on the good conditions that we had."

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Lydia Ko, who has 20 career wins, including two majors, is currently three shots off the leader, grouped in with a pack at four under after an opening 68.

Elsewhere, Northern Ireland's Stephanie Meadow is two under, while world No 1 Lilia Vu is even par and Celine Boutier - who was pipped to victory by Hannah Green at the HSBC Women's World Championship last week - is one over par after a disappointing opening 73.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Highlights from day four of the HSBC Women's World Championship at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore

The 30-year-old Frenchwoman won four titles last season, including wins at the Women's Scottish Open and the Evian Championship for her first major title.

The tournament is the third of three straight weeks in Asia for the LPGA Tour after events in Thailand and Singapore over the past fortnight.

Stream golf and more with a NOW Sports Month Membership - just £21 a month for 12 months. No contract, cancel anytime.

Get Sky Sports on WhatsApp

You can now receive messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel. Find out more here...

Anthony Joshua's heavyweight showdown with Francis Ngannou takes place on Friday March 8, live on Sky Sports Box Office with the main event expected around 11pm. Book Joshua vs Ngannou now!