Shane Lowry in six-way tie for lead at Arnold Palmer Invitational: Rory McIlroy six shots back

Shane Lowry holds a share of the lead heading into the weekend at the Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Lowry birdied the 18th hole to sign for a one-under-par 71, which left him in a six-way tie for the lead in Orlando.

The Irishman, who had led by a shot after posting a 66 on Thursday, picked up five birdies in total but dropped four shots in his second round.

Image: Shane Lowry is in a six-way tie for the lead after the second round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational

He was caught on seven under by Americans Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman and Russell Henley, as well as Japan's Hideki Matsuyama.

World No 1 Scheffler was level par after a bogey on the 11th hole, but an eagle at the par-five 12th and a hat-trick of birdies starting from the 15th vaulted him into contention.

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy is six shots back after posting a two-under 70.

But England's Tommy Fleetwood missed the cut after a wretched day. He found water three times on the par-five sixth for a quintuple-bogey 10, and ended his round eight over par.