Ben Kohles leads in Puerto Rico Open as he looks to win first PGA Tour title

Ben Kohles had four birdies over his last five holes to shoot a nine-under 63 on Saturday and claim a two-shot lead in the Puerto Rico Open as he chases his first PGA Tour title.

Kohles was tied for the lead with fellow Virginia alum Jimmy Stanger when he hit a wedge to about six feet for birdie on the 17th, before then recovering from two shots in the rough by making a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-five closing hole at Grand Reserve.

Stanger was behind him and three-putted for bogey from 12 feet on the par-five 15th, bouncing back with a birdie on the 17th. He was two shots behind along with Brice Garnett (68) and Matti Schmid (68).

The winner will secure a spot in The Players Championship next week and the PGA Championship in May, but not in the Masters due to the tournament being held the same week as a signature event at Bay Hill. Kohles was at 18-under 198.

The 34-year-old Kohles was player of the year on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2023, the third time he has graduated from the minor leagues to the PGA Tour. The previous two times, He was unable to keep his tour card on the previous two occasions.

One way to change that is to win. A victory would give him a two-year exemption, perhaps the biggest perk of all.

"It's the same game," Kohles said, referencing his two Korn Ferry wins last year. "We're just playing golf."

He looked up to the task in strong wind that usually blew straight across. He still managed nine birdies and kept bogeys off his card. His closing stretch began with a 35-foot birdie putt from just off the 14th green, before he made an 18-foot birdie on the next hole, got up-and-down for par on the 16th and then finished with two birdies.

Joe Highsmith, who had a two-shot lead after 36 holes, went 12 holes without a birdie before finishing with one to salvage a 71. He was three shots behind.

This also is a big week for Garnett, whose lone PGA Tour victory was in the Dominican Republic in 2018, another opposite-field event. But he only has past champions status on the PGA Tour, and it's tough to find starts. This is his first tournament of the year.