England's Charley Hull leads the individual competition by one shot as team Roussin-Bouchard win Aramco Team Series in Tampa

Charley Hull holds a one shot lead on day two of the individual competition in Tampa after back-to-back scores of 68 for eight-under-par.

Three-time LET winner went bogey-free while scoring birdies on holes one, nine, 11 and 17.

After topping the leaderboard, Hull spoke about her satisfaction of her performance despite testing conditions.

"It was pretty windy, and it was actually pretty hard to club in, and putting was quite tricky as well, but I managed to hole a few clutch putts, so I was happy with that.

"I was expecting some nice weather, but it was quite tricky. I do enjoy playing in the wind and I do enjoy a bit of a challenge. I just focus on my own game, but I played with Pia and Kelsey today and Pia was pin seeking all day, she made a birdie on the last and I was happy for her.

"I am buzzing. Today has been a good Saturday so far, leading in the Individual and being up there in the Team and getting a personal best on my 5k run."

In close proximity, Germany's Alexandra Försterling and Spain's Carlota Ciganda sit in a share of second place on the leaderboard on seven-under-par.

Two-time LET winner Försterling followed up her opening round of 67 (-5) with a 70 (-2) to put herself in contention for a third title.

"I would say I was really solid," said the German.

"With the wind, it was playing a lot tougher than yesterday, and you really had to grind those birdies. I played really steady, I had three birdies and one bogey which is overall really consistent.

"Depending on how the wind is, I'm guessing it's going to be breezier than yesterday but hopefully less than today! I think I have a pretty good strategy for the course and I will just leave myself in good spots and get a couple of putts on the greens and have fun."

Defending champion Carlota Ciganda produced a round of 71 (-1) which included four birdies and three bogeys.

Ciganda scored an impressive 66 on round one, giving herself a great chance of retaining her title.

"I think under-par is a good score today," said Ciganda.

"I knew if we were between seven and nine-under today, we would have a chance tomorrow. I tried to stay really patient out there, it was just hard to hit it close with the wind, but overall I'm pretty happy and excited for tomorrow.

"I saw Charley is up there and she is playing great, and she is a top10 player in the world, so I'm going to have to push and make birdies because she's going to make birdies. I like the challenge, I like playing against the best in the world and I'm ready to go out there tomorrow and try my best."

There are four former Individual champions in the Aramco Team Series on five-under with Lexi Thompson, Manon De Roey, Pia Babik and Roussin-Bouchard all nicely placed ahead of the final day.

Team Roussin-Bouchard victorious

Image: Team Roussin-Bouchard win the team competition with a winning score of 28-under-par

Team Roussin-Bouchard won the Team competition with a winning score of 28-under-par at the Aramco Team Series Presented by PIF - Tampa.

The quartet of Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, Celine Herbin, Meghan MacLaren and amateur LuJain Omar Khalil were co-leaders after the first round.

In strong and testing wind conditions, the team were four-under through nine and then managed to go five-under through the next eight holes.

As they went down 18, Team Roussin-Bouchard were level on 27-under-par alongside Team Hull and Team Hewson - who were already in the clubhouse - and it all came down to Khalil's putt on the last.

With a stroke on the final hole, the amateur was able to two-putt to win the Team competition and ensure captain Roussin-Bouchard defended her title.

"It's just amazing, it's an amazing feeling. It was a grind out there with the wind," captain Roussin-Bouchard said

"The fact it was all about those last two holes was very stressful. It's a team effort. LJ got us very stressed on that last putt, but we're proud of her and proud of the team."

Amateur Khalil, who is part of the winning team for the second time, said: "At some point today we had a dip in the score and that was because I was missing a lot of four and five-footers, so that one on 18 was a nerve-wreck.

"I'm happy it sunk! Pauline, Celine and Meghan have carried us throughout the round, they kept the vibe going. It's always a pleasure being part of the team."

Team Hull and Team Hewson ended the tournament on 27-under-par after they each had an excellent second day at Feather Sound Country Club.

Quartet Alice Hewson, Emma Spitz, Hayley Davis and amateur Barry Hyde produced a final round of -12 to finish in T2.

Team Hull led by Charley Hull alongside Kelsey Macdonald, Pia Babnik and amateur Alexandra O'Laughlin had a phenomenal second day being 16-under-par to charge up the leaderboard.

Team Hedwall and Team Peláez Trivino finished in a share of fourth place on 25-under-par with Team Law in sixth on -24, while Team Thompson and Team Försterling were one shot further back.

