Jesper Svensson beats Kiradech Aphibarnrat in playoff to win Singapore Classic

Jesper Svensson won his first DP World Tour event on Sunday after beating Kiradech Aphibarnrat in a playoff at the Singapore Classic.

Svensson tapped in for par at the par-five 18th and the win at the third playoff hole after Aphibarnrat could only make bogey after his third shot rolled off the green and down the slope at the back at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club.

The Swedish player shot a nine-under-par 63 in the final round to match the course record, one better than his Thai opponent, with both finishing on 17 under overall to force the playoff.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Both players made birdies on the first playoff hole and matched par scores on the second before the decisive third trip up the 18th.

"It's been a lot of good golf so it was nice to finally come out on top," Svensson said. "It's very hard to win so it's really nice.

"It's been a long journey. To win on my first season out here, I couldn't have dreamt of it. It's always been a dream to be a winner... and to achieve it feels amazing."

Overnight leader David Micheluzzi finished in a share of seventh place after a final-round 73 left him on 12 under for the tournament.

Shane Lowry's 72 left the former British Open champion nine shots off the lead.

The men's major season begins with The Masters from April 11-14, exclusively live on Sky Sports. Stream the PGA Tour and more with NOW.

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here...